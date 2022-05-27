Hopes London’s £80m Jubilee celebrations will kickstart economic recovery

Celebrations taking place in London’s West End to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee could be worth £80m and kickstart the economic recovery of the entire UK, according to new research.

Analysis by the New West End Company - a partnership of 600 retailers, restaurateurs, hoteliers and property owners in London’s West End - claims the four-day bank holiday weekend is predicted to attract as many as 2.6m domestic and international tourists to the capital as revellers look forward to the first restriction-free summer since before the pandemic.

Dee Corsi, a spokesperson for the coalition, said the West End would be “transformed” by jubilant street parties, pageants and her majesty’s birthday parade.

She said: “We strongly encourage the public to come out, support their high streets and enjoy everything London has to offer as we celebrate.”

A host of activities are scheduled to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign, both in the capital and further afield.

Official proceedings will begin on Thursday 2 June with the Queen’s Birthday Parade and Trooping the Colour.

On Friday 3 June, a Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral to give thanks for the Queen’s years of service.

On Saturday 4 June, the Queen is expected to attend the Derby at Epsom Downs with other members of the royal family.

This will be followed by an open-air concert featuring Queen + Adam Lambert, George Ezra, Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and Diana Ross.

It will also feature appearances by Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and Dame Julie Andrews.

The event will also be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and across the BBC network.

Celebrations will conclude on Sunday with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will see thousands of performers process down The Mall.

Across the UK, thousands of street parties are expected to take place to mark the historic event.

Commemorative tree planting is also underway as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, which encourages people around the UK to plant a tree to mark the platinum jubilee.

And further afield, more than 2,000 beacons will be lit up and down the UK, as well as in Commonwealth nations, to mark the special occasion.