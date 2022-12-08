Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle shared a sweet moment of her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, reacting to a photo of Princess Diana in the royal couple’s new Netflix documentary series.

In the first episode of Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is seen holding her son when he was still a baby and looking at a black and white photo of Diana on the wall.

While Archie continued babbling at the photo, his mother asked: “Who is that?” He then reached his hand out and placed it on the picture frame.

Meghan then sweetly reminds Archie who the picture is of, adding: “Hey, Grandma…That’s your Grandma.”

On Twitter, many fans shared their emotional reactions to the heartwarming video.

“Archie looking at Diana’s picture, so cute!” one wrote.

“When Archie [was] babbling in front of Diana pictures and Meghan said ‘That’s your Grandma Diana’, I’M SOBBING SO HARD,” another wrote.

A third person said: “I’m only on ep 1 of #HarryandMeghanonNetflix but the picture of Archie looking at Diana nearly broke me.”

The episode then showcased different footage of Meghan with Archie while Harry described how much his wife has in common with his late mother. Along with their son, the duke and duchess share a one-year-old daughter, Lilibet.

“So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum,” he said. “She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

As he spoke, the episode featured clips of Meghan and Diana interspersed with one another. One video showed Diana holding a young Harry on her hip as she walked behind Prince William, before another clip showed Meghan and Archie holding hands and running in a garden.

Harry then shared why it is so important for him to keep his family safe.

“I accept that there’ll be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it, but I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” he said. “Especially after what happened to my mum. You know, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

Diana famously died in a car accident in Paris in 1997 when she was 36 years old. Harry was 12 years old at the time of her death. The crash has been blamed on paparazzi, who had been following the princess while driving through Paris.

The accident also resulted in the deaths of Diana’s boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and her chauffeur, Henri Paul.

Harry then opened up about the two different ways that he and his brother, Prince William, had to manage their grief, at the time of their mother’s death.

“When my mom died, we had two hats to wear,” he said. “One was two grieving sons, wanting to cry, grieve, and process the grief because of losing our mom. And two was the royal hat, no emotion, get out there, meet people, shake hands. The UK literally swept me and William up as their children. An expectation to see myself and William out and about was really hard for the two of us.”