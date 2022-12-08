Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Royal fans have expressed their amusement over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “millennial love story” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they met through Instagram, after he saw her in a Snapchat-filtered video.

The duke and duchess shared the sweet insight into their relationship during the first episode of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

In the scene, Harry recalled that he and Meghan were introduced in 2016 because of Instagram, after he saw her in a video posted by a mutual friend while he was scrolling through his “feed”. According to the couple, the video in question saw Meghan using a spotted dog Snapchat filter, which left her with dog ears, a dog nose and a floppy tongue.

“Meghan and I met over Instagram. I was scrolling through my feed, and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, it was like a Snapchat,” the duke recalled.

The recollection prompted laughter from Meghan, who added: “That whole thing, the dog ears. That’s what he saw of me,” as the photo in question appeared on screen.

“That was the first thing, I was like: ‘Who is that?’” Harry admitted.

The friend in question then reached out to Meghan via email to ask whether she would be interested.

On Twitter, the detail about the beginning of the couple’s relationship, complete with a Snapchat filter, has amused viewers.

“You mean to tell me that Harry wanted to meet Meghan because he saw her with a dog filter on Snapchat??? This is already my favourite documentary series ever. Absolute legendary mid 2010s sh*t right there,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Prince Harry wanting to meet Meghan after seeing a video of her in the Snapchat dog filter is not the love story I expected.”

“I can’t believe Prince Harry saw a pic of Meghan with a Snapchat doggy ear filter on and went ‘hell yeah,’” someone else said. “2016 was a strange time.”

Others joked about Snapchat’s presumably excited reaction to learning the role it played in bringing Harry and Meghan together, while reporter Molly Mulshine described the couple’s early days as a “true millennial love story”.

According to someone else, the specific detail makes them love the couple’s relationship even more.

“I will never get over the fact that Prince Harry saw a picture of Meghan Markle with the Snapchat dog filter on their mutual friend’s Instagram and that’s what got him to ask the friend for Meghan’s number,” another person wrote.

Someone else claimed the detail is proof that “there’s no rules in this thing called love”.

You can follow along with all the revelations from the couple’s Netflix docuseries here.