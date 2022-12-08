Archie speaks with American accent in Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Archie speaks with an American accent in private footage shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of their new Netflix programme.

The first three episodes of the docuseries offer insight into their family life in Montecito, California and glimpses of Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.

These include revealing Archie’s favourite song as being “Bennie and the Jets” by Sir Elton John and showing a photo from what appears to be his first birthday.

The first episode shows a barefooted Harry pushing Archie across the floor as he sits on a wheeled suitcase.

It cuts to Harry saying: “As a dad, and as parents, I think consent is a really key piece to this. That if you have children it should be your consent as to what you share.”

It shows footage, filmed by Meghan, of her in a garden saying: “Both the babies are down. Nice calm night. Just picking some roses.”

Meghan is also seen feeding chickens with a child in a harness attached to her front. A picture of what appears to be Archie’s first birthday then appears on screen.

It features Harry and Meghan, along with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Episode two shows the duke walking with his son, who is speaking with an American accent

Harry says: “My son, my daughter, my children are mixed race, and I’m really proud of that.”

My son, my daughter, my children are mixed race, and I’m really proud of that Harry

Scenes from the third episode see Meghan disclose Archie’s favourite song as being “Bennie and the Jets” by Sir Elton John, a close friend of the couple.

The couple are seen listening to music by the veteran British artist with Meghan remarking: “Archie loves Bennie and the Jets. It is his favourite song.”

Sir Elton has worked with Harry on Aids causes continuing Diana’s legacy, and also performed at the lunchtime reception when he tied the knot with Meghan.

The couple also discuss their approach to parenting in light of the breakdown of their own parents’ respective relationships.

Harry said they were keen “not to make the same mistakes our parents did” while bringing up their children.