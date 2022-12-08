Royal family ‘not contacted’ over Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

No other member of the royal family was approached for comment on the content of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix documentary, palace sources have claimed.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace were offered the chance to respond to the claims made in the show about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a senior source in the royal household.

This allegation runs contrary to a statement that “members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series” displayed on-screen at the start of the opening episode.

The first three episodes of the six-part series, titled Harry & Meghan, were released on Thursday, and see the couple discuss press intrusion, racism, and their life in the royal family.

Among the topics discussed is Buckingham Palace’s handling of what Prince Harry criticised as early as 2016 as a “wave of abuse and harrassment” by the media against his partner after their relationship become public.

“The direction from the Palace was don’t say anything,” Prince Harry says in the documentary, adding that “it was almost like a rite of passage” for royal family members to experience such treatment by sections of the press.

He recalled saying that “the difference here is the race element”, and alleged that there is a “huge level of unconscious bias” in the royal family. “It is actually no one’s fault. But once it has been pointed out, or identified within yourself you then need to make it right,” he said.

Elsewhere in the series, the duke claimed that his wife being an American actress “clouded” his family’s view of her, while Meghan said she felt the media would find a way to “destroy” her “no matter how good” she was.

Prince Harry said it was important for the couple “to make sure we don’t repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made”, and also suggested that there is a temptation in the royal family to marry someone who “fits the mould”.

Speaking in the first episode of the Netflix documentary, he said: “I think, for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould, as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with.”

In the same installment, the duchess alleged that “salacious stories” were “planted” in the lead-up to their wedding, with the couple “playing whack-a-mole” as the articles appeared.

Additional reporting by PA