Harry and Meghan viewers share reminder to critics while watching Netflix docuseries

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The reviews have poured in following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan. With many mixed reactions, and some people even condemning the series, viewers have now shared a familiar reminder to critics.

The first three episodes of the royal couple’s Netflix docuseries dropped on Thursday, 8 December. The documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, shared many revelations about the duke and duchess’ early relationship, Meghan’s first meeting with the royal family, and her experiences of racism in the UK.

Prior to the show’s release, many royal fans speculated how the series will frame the royal family, considering Prince Harry and Meghan made many shocking revelations about their time as senior working royals during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

It’s no secret that Meghan has been the subject of much scrutiny by the press since taking her relationship public with Harry in 2016. In the recent trailer for the documentary, the prince even claimed that there was a “leaking but also planting of stories” about his wife to the British media.

Fans of the couple have now shared messages to their critics on social media, all echoing a similar sentiment: If you don’t care, then don’t watch.

“Here’s an idea,” tweeted BBC journalist Dan Walker on Thursday. “If you are one of those people telling everyone you don’t care about Harry and Meghan then don’t post about them and don’t watch them on Netflix.”

Another user shared a Twitter post in agreement. “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you don’t like Harry and Meghan, you don’t have to watch their documentary series on Netflix,” they said. “You don’t have to click on articles about them, or search their names in google or on social media. You can just scroll on. You really can.”

“THIS,” one user replied, while someone else said, “Quite simple !!!”

Even those who weren’t fans of the couple seemed to agree, writing in response: “This. I’m neither a fan of the royals and I don’t have any feelings towards Harry and Meghan but people love to hate them. Just don’t watch/click. It’s that easy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries details the couple’s experience inside the palace walls before stepping down as working members of the royal family in 2020. In the first three episodes, Prince Harry discussed Buckingham Palace’s handling of what he claimed was a “wave of abuse and harassment” by the media against Meghan after their relationship become public.

“The direction from the palace was don’t say anything,” Prince Harry said in the documentary, adding that “it was almost like a rite of passage” for royal family members to experience instructions from the press.

Speaking in the first episode of the Netflix documentary, Harry said: “I think, for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould, as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with.”

Despite making many claims about the royal family, Buckingham Palace and other members of the royal family were not approached for comment on the content of their documentary, a senior source in the royal household has claimed.

Although a statement was displayed on-screen at the start of the first episode stated that “members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series,” a Netflix source has said that the communications offices for King Charles and the Prince of Wales were contacted in advance and given the right to reply to claims within the series.

You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.