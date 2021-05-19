Oprah Winfrey might be one of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s godparents, a royal biographer has suggested.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have so far kept the identities of their son’s godparents private, which is not in keeping with the royal family’s usual practices.

According to a new documentary on Channel 4, titled A Very Royal Baby, the godparents of newborn royal babies are usually revealed to the public following the christening of the child.

But Meghan and Harry decided to keep the information on who Archie’s godparents under private.

The Sussex’s decision was not welcomed by many fans and royal experts, who expected the identities of the godparents to be revealed.

Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty Magazine, said: “There is an agreement that after [the christening], there will be a photograph and also, there’ll be a line-up of the godparents, which would be released to the press.”

Commenting on Archie’s christening, she added: “It was so sad because Archie got christened in the private chapel of Windsor, absolutely no pictures released, and it was never actually revealed who were the godparents, so we just did a guessing game.”

Official photos from Archie’s christening were released in June 2019, featuring Harry and Meghan; Prince Charles and Camilla; Meghan’s mother Doria; the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge; and Princess Diana’s sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Omid Scobie, royal correspondent and author of Finding Freedom, suggested one of the godparents could be Oprah Winfrey, with whom Harry and Meghan did an explosive interview earlier this year.

He said: “If one of those godparents is Oprah - and I’m not saying that she is - then you can understand why perhaps they want to keep that to themselves because even Oprah sitting down to interview them was controversial enough in itself.”

The Independent has contacted the Sussex’s spokesperson for comment.

A Very Royal Baby will air on Channel 4 on Wednesday night at 9pm.