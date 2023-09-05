Meghan Markle attends second Beyoncé concert in four days

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has proved that she’s such a Beyoncé fan that she attended two of her shows over Labor Day weekend.

On Monday (4 September), the Duchess of Sussex attended one of Beyonce’s last shows as part of her Renaissance World Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Meghan was seen watching the show with Beyonce’s former Destiny’s Child band member Kelly Rowland, and Kerry Washington.

The trio followed the singer’s wishes for fans to wear silver to her shows in honour of her birthday on Monday (4 September, with Meghan seen wearing a high-neck black top with a metallic silver skirt while Rowland wore a black corset style top complete with a silver choker necklace and silver face jewels. Washington wore a silver and black sequined top and carried a silver purse.

The “Cuff It” singer turned 42 on Monday and has asked fans to wear the colour in honour of the zodiac period Virgo season for the final dates of her world tour, which first began in May. “Virgo season is upon us,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22.”

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!”

Meghan’s outfit for Monday’s concert was similar to the outfit she wore to Beyonce’s concert on Friday (1 September) with her mother, Doria Ragland and her husband Prince Harry. Meghan sported a glittering silver skirt and white tank top to watch the concert, while her mom donned a chic high-necked silver top and white pants. Harry, 38, opted for a more subtle outfit, wearing a grey shirt, grey blazer and white pants.

In a photo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Prince Harry and his wife stood in a private box with Meghan’s mother, and close friend Abigail Spencer.

Several videos shared to social media also showed Meghan enjoying herself as she danced to Beyonce’s “Diva”, and Harry joined her as they embraced and danced together during “1+1” and “Love On Top”.

Meghan and Harry first met the singer and her husband Jay-Z at the 2019 premiere of The Lion King in London.

The couples appeared to remain close, as Meghan revealed in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, that Beyoncé had texted her after she and Harry sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in spring 2021.

“Beyoncé just texted,” Meghan told Harry as he smiled. “Just checking in,” Meghan said, dictating the message before adding, “I still can’t believe she knows who I am!”

“Go and call her,” Harry told his wife.

“No, it’s okay,” Meghan replied. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

The couple’s appearance at the Los Angeles concert comes just days after the release of Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary, The Heart of Invictus. The series follows Prince Harry and a group of veterans who are competing in the Invictus Games, a global sporting event founded by the duke that helps support wounded service members.