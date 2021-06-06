The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to her second child, Lilibet, a baby sister for two-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the pregnancy on 14 February when they released an intimate black-and-white photograph with the duchess’ bump clearly visible, from their home in California.

They later revealed they were having a girl when they sat down for their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Since stepping down as senior members of the royal family, the couple have chosen to eschew tradition. The delay in announcing Lilibet’s birth had been predicted by royal-watchers.

Privacy is of utmost importance to Meghan, who kept a low profile after giving birth to her son in 2019. However, she has spoken openly about her desire to become a mother on several occasions in the past and praised motherhood.

Here are all the times the duchess has opened up about motherhood:

First days of motherhood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented their son to the world two days after his birth on Wednesday 8 May 2019, giving royal fans the opportunity to find out exactly how the royal couple were adapting to parenthood.

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing," the new mum said while caressing her son's head in Prince Harry's arms in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle.

"I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.

(AFP/Getty Images)

"He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

Meghan later added that her son was a "dream" and that the first days of motherhood had been "special".

A family heirloom

While speaking to Hello! magazine in 2015, the duchess revealed that she plans on passing on a sentimental gift to her future daughter.

The Californian-born royal explained that when she discovered Suits had been renewed for a third season, the legal television drama she starred in from 2011 to 2018, she “totally splurged” on a £4,200 Cartier French Tank watch.

She had the piece engraved with the message “To M.M. From M.M.” to remind herself of the significance of the piece.

The duchess said that she planned to give it to her daughter one day.

Ticking off the bucket list

In 2015, Ms Markle was interviewed by Best Health magazine about her healthy living regime for the magazine’s May 2016 cover.

During the interview, the then-Suits actor also spoke about her plans for the future.

When asked what’s on her bucket list, the duchess answered: “I want to travel more and I can’t wait to start a family, but in due time.”

Leading a balanced life

In 2016, Ms Markle told Lifestyle magazine that her life is “more amazing” than she ever thought it could be.

“I dreamt of becoming a successful working actress, which I can now very thankfully tick off the list. And I also dream to have a family,” she said.

The duchess added that it’s “all about balance”, and that having a family would enable her to feel more “grounded”.

“Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that,” she explained.

Time for a bedtime story

While answering rapid fire questions for a 2016 interview, Ms Markle was asked what children’s book she couldn’t wait to share with her future children.

The duchess gave The Giving Tree as her answer, a children’s picture book written and illustrated by Shel Silverstein.

First published in 1964, the book documents the relationship between a young boy and a tree.

Taking an interest in baby products​

Two months prior to their wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle toured the Belfast campus of Northern Ireland’s next generation science park.

During their visit, the couple were introduced to a company called Schnuggle which makes hypoallergenic baby products.

“I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing,” Ms Markle said, when perusing the company’s range of products.

On being a working mother

While on tour in Capetown with Harry, Meghan said that juggling royal duties while looking after baby Archie was “a lot” but it was also “all so exciting”.

Speaking to Lara Rosmarin, chief executive of Cape Innovation and Technology and a mother of two, Meghan said: “It must be a lot to juggle. We’re only five months in right now. Being a working mum and travelling as well with a baby, my goodness it’s a lot, but it’s all so exciting.

“There are days when it’s a lot to juggle but then you meet someone and you have an impact on them and you say ‘ah-ha’, and it’s so rewarding.”

On her future daughter

Meghan made a virtual appearance at the Global Citizen’s VAX Live concert in May and delivered a speech in which she spoke about being “thrilled” to be welcoming a daughter.

“It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward.”