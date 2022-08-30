Meghan Markle credits ‘faith’ for getting her through the past few years

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Sussex said her “faith” is what has gotten her thorugh the last few years of her life.

In the second episode of her Archetypes podcast, which was released on Spotify this afternoon, Meghan Markle offered fans a glimpse at the shape her emotional world has taken on since she began dating Prince Harry.

The mention of her faith came towards the end of her conversation with Mariah Carey, during which Meghan asked the singer, as she does each guest, to describe herself as a young girl in three words.

“I don’t have just three words,” Carey, 53, replied, struggling for a while to hit on an accurate set of descriptors to capture the essence her younger self.

“Sad, lonely and aspirational,” she posed initially, before switching to “sad, lonely and eventually triumphant.”

The Duchess then asked the singer to pick a second set of three words to describe herself as she is “today.”

“Exhausted, angry, yet hopeful,” she said, before quickly adding: “But if I have to describe the whole thing, it’s faith.

“The whole thing is faith,” she reitereated.

Approving of the singer’s aphorism, Meghan replied: “I’ve said often through, especially the last few years of my life, my faith is greater than my fear, whether that’s faith in yourself or faith in God or faith in something bigger, whatever it is. It has to be bigger than your fear.”

Responding to Meghan’s remarks, Carey urged the former actress to find comfort in the lyrics she wrote for her 1997 hit, “Outside” – a song which details her struggles growing up as a mixed race child in New York City.

Half-referencing the song lyrics, Carey said: “I’ve seen life on many sides, been stigmatized, been black and white, felt inferior inside until my saving grace shined on me, until my saving grace set me free. And that is also swirling us back to faith.

“I always had to go back to that. They can call you whatever they want. But whatever, I’m me, I don’t want to be a person that’s one note.”

She added: “Like that’s not festive, that’s not fun.”

Meghan replied: “It’s not festive. Being basic is not festive is my takeaway.”

In the episode, titled The Duality Of Diva With Mariah Carey, the pair also spoke about the complexities surrounding so-called divas and the negative connotations associated with the word.