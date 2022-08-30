Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Meghan Markle credits ‘faith’ for getting her through the past few years

For her second podcast episode, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Mariah Carey

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 30 August 2022 15:23
Comments
Meghan Markle reveals Archie’s bedroom caught fire during royal tour with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex said her “faith” is what has gotten her thorugh the last few years of her life.

In the second episode of her Archetypes podcast, which was released on Spotify this afternoon, Meghan Markle offered fans a glimpse at the shape her emotional world has taken on since she began dating Prince Harry.

The mention of her faith came towards the end of her conversation with Mariah Carey, during which Meghan asked the singer, as she does each guest, to describe herself as a young girl in three words.

“I don’t have just three words,” Carey, 53, replied, struggling for a while to hit on an accurate set of descriptors to capture the essence her younger self.

“Sad, lonely and aspirational,” she posed initially, before switching to “sad, lonely and eventually triumphant.”

Recommended

The Duchess then asked the singer to pick a second set of three words to describe herself as she is “today.”

“Exhausted, angry, yet hopeful,” she said, before quickly adding: “But if I have to describe the whole thing, it’s faith.

“The whole thing is faith,” she reitereated.

Approving of the singer’s aphorism, Meghan replied: “I’ve said often through, especially the last few years of my life, my faith is greater than my fear, whether that’s faith in yourself or faith in God or faith in something bigger, whatever it is. It has to be bigger than your fear.”

Responding to Meghan’s remarks, Carey urged the former actress to find comfort in the lyrics she wrote for her 1997 hit, “Outside” – a song which details her struggles growing up as a mixed race child in New York City.

Half-referencing the song lyrics, Carey said: “I’ve seen life on many sides, been stigmatized, been black and white, felt inferior inside until my saving grace shined on me, until my saving grace set me free. And that is also swirling us back to faith.

“I always had to go back to that. They can call you whatever they want. But whatever, I’m me, I don’t want to be a person that’s one note.”

She added: “Like that’s not festive, that’s not fun.”

Recommended

Meghan replied: “It’s not festive. Being basic is not festive is my takeaway.”

In the episode, titled The Duality Of Diva With Mariah Carey, the pair also spoke about the complexities surrounding so-called divas and the negative connotations associated with the word.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in