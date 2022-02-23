Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet with royal family members after two years

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted out for dinner with Princess Eugenie in California over the weekend, marking the Duchess of Sussex’s first public meeting with other members of the royal family in almost two years.

Photographs obtained by TMZ show Meghan, Harry, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, dining together in Santa Barbara, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to in March 2020.

Meghan was seen outside the restaurant dressed in loose flowing beige trousers and a white blazer. Harry looked smart in dark wash jeans, a black T-shirt and navy blue blazer.

Walking behind them, Eugenie was seen wearing a long, patterned black dress with camel coloured coat.

Pictures of the group inside the restaurant showed them smiling and laughing as they chatted.

The dinner is thought to be Meghan’s first public outing with another member of the royal family, other than Harry, since the couple left the UK at the beginning of 2020.

Eugenie has been in California for more than a week. On February 13 she attended the Superbowl, where she was seen sitting in the stands of the SoFi Stadium with Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have a close relationship with Eugenie and Jack.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2020, Meghan revealed that Harry, Eugenie and Jack had visited her in Toronto in the early days of their relationship.

She told of how the group had “snuck out” in Halloween costumes to have “one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we [Harry and Meghan] were a couple”.

“It was a post-apocalypse theme so we had all this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to have one final fun night out,” Meghan added.

Eugenie regularly supports the couple via her social media. Following the birth of Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet, she shared a message of congratulations on her Instagram story, writing: “Congratulations dear cousins...we couldn’t be happier for you.”

She also participated in 40x40, an Archewell mentoring programme launched on Meghan’s 40th birthday, which aimed to help women return to the workforce following the pandemic.