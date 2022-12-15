Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle revealed that she wore a lot of different colours during her last engagements as a working royal because she wanted to “look like a rainbow.”

In the fifth episode of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflected on their last week as senior royals back in March 2020. The pair first announced that they’d be stepping back from the royal family in January 2020.

Speaking to the camera, Meghan explained why she didn’t wear clothes that were colourful throughout her years as a working royal.

“Until that last week in the UK, I rarely wore colour,” she said. “I never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers. So I just tried to blend in.”

Meghan said that she ultimately had a change of heart towards the end of her tenure as a royal.

“But I wore a lot of colour that week,” she said. “I just felt like: ‘Let’s just look like a rainbow.”

The episode then showed Meghan and Prince Harry at different royal engagements, with the Duchess wearing a range of red, blue, and green dresses.

Harry went on to share his perspective throughout his final week as a senior royal, adding: “We weren’t with the family. It was our opportunity to go out with a bang, to be honest.”

Meghan’s clothing choices as a working royal echoed an initial comment she made about rarely wearing colour. In episode three of the docuseries, she talked about what drove royal wardrobe decisions.

“To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there’s a group event,” she said. “But then, you also should never be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family.”

The duchess went on to describe the colours she chose to wear at the time and doubled down on her stance about wanting to “blend in”.

“So I was like: ‘Well, what’s a colour that they’ll probably never wear?’” she continued. “Camel? Beige? White? So I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in. Like, I’m not trying to stand out here. So there’s no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in.”

Throughout Volume II of the docuseries, Harry and Meghan went on to discuss the public’s reaction to their decision to step back from the royal family. In episode five, Harry details his account of an urgent meeting between senior members of the royal family at the Sandringham Estate in 2020 about him and Meghan’s duties going forward.

“I went in with the same proposal that I’d already made publicly. But, when I got there, I was given five options. One being all in, no change, five being all out. I chose option three in the meeting; half in, half out,” Harry recalled, adding that he believed this meant that he and his wife would have their “own jobs” while also doing their “work in support of the Queen.”

“It became clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” he added.