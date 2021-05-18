Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially dissolving their UK-based Sussex Royal foundation after previously renaming it MWX Trading last year.

On Tuesday, documents filed with Companies House showed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appointed a voluntary liquidator to begin shutting down the company.

The couple, who used the Sussex Royal title as both the name of their charity and on their official social media accounts prior to stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, first changed the name of the charity to MWX Trading in August 2020.

The change came after it was agreed that the duke and duchess, who have since relocated to California with their son Archie, would stop using the “royal” title as part of their brand.

Although the couple never revealed what the new name stood for, the DailyMail reports that it may have been Markle Windsor or Mountbatten Windsor.

According to the documents filed on Companies House, the couple first entered a “special resolution” request for MWX Trading on 4 May, before appointing the voluntary liquidator today.

(Companies House )

The couple’s decision to continue severing ties with the UK and shut down the company, which they first launched in July 2019 after splitting with the foundation they shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton, comes after the creation of their new charitable body called Archewell, named in honour of their son.

Since moving to the US, the duke and duchess have launched a number of projects through their Archewell foundation, including most recently a fundraiser for vaccine equity in honour of Archie’s birthday.