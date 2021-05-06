Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ask people to donate $5 for Archie’s birthday to fund vaccine drive

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked that people donate money to a vaccine equity fundraiser in honour of their son Archie’s second birthday.

On Thursday 6 May, the couple’s first child turned two, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sharing a statement on their Archewell website asking for donations of just $5 so that people in developing countries may access Covid vaccines.

On the page, which reads: “Join us in advocating for vaccine equity on Archie’s birthday,” the duke and duchess wrote: “We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honour of Archie’s birthday.

“Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service - all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.”

The couple, who are currently expecting their second child, then encouraged people to donate to help them in their effort to “bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places,” with the duke and duchess explaining that $5 covers the cost of a dose “for someone in need”.

“We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine,” they wrote, adding that “because we were able to secure matching support from a number of organisations, that $5 you give will automatically turn into $20 - covering the cost of four doses.”

On their website, the duke and duchess said that they could not think of a “more resonant way to honour” Archie’s birthday, before discussing the importance of even the smallest contributions.

“If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect,” Meghan and Harry wrote. “Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another.”

Along with the request, the duke and duchess also shared a new photo of the two-year-old, which sees Archie, dressed in jeans and a sweater, turned away from the camera and holding a bouquet of balloons.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a new photo of Archie to celebrate his second birthday (Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Archewell)

The couple’s birthday fundraiser comes after members of the royal family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the Queen wished Archie a happy birthday.

Sharing a photo of Meghan and Harry, along with Meghan’s mother and members of the royal family, the official Twitter account for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote: “Wishing Archie a very happy second birthday today.”

A message from the Queen shared to the official Royal Family Twitter account featured a photo of the Sussexes holding Archie along with the message: “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy second birthday today.”