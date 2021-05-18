Resurfaced photo of Meghan Markle sparks online conspiracy theory about how much she knew about Royals

A recently remerged image of the Duchess of Sussex is causing a conspiracy theory to fly across the internet after what she told Oprah Winfrey in her bombshell interview.

In March, she and her husband Price sat down with Winfrey to discuss why they left the UK and their royal responsibilities, and Markle spoke in great detail about she had no idea what being a member of the Windsor family meant as she grew up in Los Angeles.

However, a photograph has emerged of her holding a magazine with her future sister in law the Duchess of Cambridge on the cover, teasing the suggestion that she is pregnant with twins.

This got some people questioning her version of her events.

“I never looked up my husband online,” Meghan said to Winfrey. “I just didn’t feel the need to because everything that I needed to know, he was sharing with me — or everything we thought I needed to know, he was telling me.”

However, in a now-deleted Instagram post, people are using this photo to question Meghan’s version of events, implying the magazine meant she had read stories about them before.

“She said she didn’t do any research on Harry or his family before she got married!” one person posted on Twitter. “Was that because she was more interested in what Kate had?”

One other Twitter user believed this was enough to say, “She has stalked the Royals for years!!!”

However, this opinion was not the only one floated on social media, as they felt the photo was only enough to prove she held the magazine, instead of doing research into the expectations of royalty.

“Easy with that stretching there.. you’ll pull something”, a Twitter user replied.

Meghan’s claims that she had not done extensive research on her husband and in-laws were not the most explosive revelations made in the 8 March broadcast.

She went into detail about how the lies spread in the press, such as she had made Kate cry in a pre-wedding dress fitting, had left her with feelings of suicide, and how her cries for help were ignored by the Palace.

The royal couple, who are now based in LA, also spoke about an unknown family member who asked about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be. When pressed for the identity of this person, the royal couple declined to reveal it.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.