Meghan Markle’s friend makes new allegations about Palace in trailer

‘Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace,’ a friend of the Duchess states

Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 14 December 2022 14:24
Comments
Harry and Meghan Volume II trailer

A friend of Meghan Markle has claimed that the Palace used the Duchess as a ‘scapegoat’ to deflect away from negative press about other royals.

In a new trailer for the Duke and Duchess’ Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, Lucy Fraser shares her understanding of events during the couple’s time as senior royals.

“Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace,” Fraser claims in the clip, released on Wednesday afternoon (14 December).

“And so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favourable stories being printed.”

The trailer then shows Meghan, who offers her own take on the situation.

“You would just see it play out,” she began. “A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they'd go, ‘We gotta make that go away.’

“But there's real estate on a website homepage,” Meghan continues. “Something there has to be filled in there about someone royal.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, there is some legal commentary provided by Jenny Afia, a partner at the London branch of Schillings Law Firm.

Meghan in the new episodes of ‘Harry and Meghan'

(Netflix)

“There was a real kind of war against Meghan and I've certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people’s agendas.”

The Independent has reached out to royal representatives for comment.

Since the release of the first three episodes of the couple’s series last Thursday (8 December), the programme has set a record for being Netflix’s most-watched documentary series in its first week.

The second half of the series will be available on Thursday 15 December. One of the most anticipated moments involves Prince Harry discussing the media attention in comparison to that of his brother, the Prince of Wales.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” he says in an earlier trailer.

