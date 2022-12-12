Harry & Meghan: Thomas Markle responds to daughter’s claims in Netflix documentary

The Duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle, has responded to claims in his daughter’s new Netflix documentary that his phone was “compromised” before her wedding.

In Harry & Meghan, Meghan reveals that she questioned whether her father’s phone was being used by someone else when he texted her in May 2018.

The retired lighting director denied this in comments to The Mail on Sunday.

“For her to claim my phone was compromised is simply not true,” he said.

“I wrote that text as I lay in a hospital bed after having had two heart attacks and having stents put in.”

