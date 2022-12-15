Meghan Markle claims plane crew thanked her for service to UK

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has recalled a comment made to her by a plane crew member as she and Prince Harry left the UK for good.

On Thursday (15 December), the final part of the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan landed on Netflix.

In episode five, the Duchess of Sussex recounts flying back to Canada from the UK after her final royal appearance on their farewell tour.

While on the flight, a crew member thanked Meghan for her royal service, which made her emotional.

The mother-of-two boarded a flight back to Canada to be reunited with their son Archie while Prince Harry remained in the UK to finalise the details of “Megxit” from the Royal Family.

“I get on the plane and not the pilot, but whoever overseeing the crew, he came and he knelt next to my seat and took his hat off,” Meghan said.

“I just remember looking at him and he goes, ‘We appreciate everything you did for our country.’”

Meghan said that it was the “first time” someone recognised the “sacrifice” she had made.

“Not for my own country, for this country. It’s not mine,” she said.

Meghan wore a bold green dress for her last royal appearance in the farewell tour (PA Archive)

“And that’s the piece that’s so triggering, ’cause you go, ‘And it still wasn’t good enough and you still don’t fit in.’”

She tearfully continued: “We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms, crying. I was like, ‘I tried so hard’. He goes, ‘I know you did, I know you did ma’am.’ Like, I tried so hard.”

Earlier in episode five, Harry recalled what allegedly happened behind the scenes when the Queen summoned Charles, William and Harry to Sandringham in January 2020 to resolve the Sussexes’ future plans, after they issued a statement saying they wanted to step back as senior royals.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” he said.