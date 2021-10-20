Meghan Markle has written a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer advocating for paid leave for parents.

In the letter, the Duchess of Sussex, who said she was writing as a mom, acknowledged the role of the pandemic in exposing “long-existing fault lines in our communities,” as she noted that millions of women have dropped out of the workforce at “an alarming rate” so that they could care for their children.

“The working mom or parent is facing the conflict of being present or being paid. The sacrifice of either comes at a great cost,” the duchess wrote.

Meghan then reflected on her own childhood, recalling how she felt “lucky” to be eating a $4.99 salad at Sizzler because she was aware how hard her own parents had worked.

“I knew how hard my parents worked to afford this because even at five bucks, eating out was something special, and I felt lucky,” she wrote, before recalling how she’d begun working herself when she was 13.

The duchess also discussed the arrival of her and husband Prince Harry’s second child, daughter Lilibet, in June, while acknowledging that many parents aren’t able to spend those same months at home with their newborn child without having to worry about going back to work.

