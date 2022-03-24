Meghan Markle has unveiled the first preview of her new Spotify podcast series Archetypes to the excitement and praise of fans.

On Thursday, Spotify and the Sussexes’ production company, Archewell Audio, announced that the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast will “investigate the labels that try to hold women back,” with the royal set to speak to historians and experts about the origins of these stereotypes, and with women who “know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives”.

In a preview clip released on the platform ahead of the podcast’s summer launch, the duchess began by acknowledging some of the stereotypes and labels that are used to define women.

“This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,” she said. “But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives? I’m Meghan, and this is Archetypes, the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.”

On social media, the preview clip has been met with support from fans, who have praised the duchess’s choice of topic.

“I love that Meghan Markle has doubled down on supporting women in her Spotify podcast, and I love that she sounds like she doesn’t care who she makes mad about it,” one person tweeted. “That teaser trailer was [fire emojis].”

Another said: “The duchess always finds ways to adapt her passions to purpose. I look forward to her brilliant work.”

According to someone else, Meghan is the “perfect person to explore” the topic, as she has “experienced being a woman in both Hollywood and the British royal family under the magnifying lens of tabloid news”.

“I can’t wait to listen,” they added.

Others reacted with joy to Meghan’s introduction on the podcast preview, with many applauding the duchess’s “strong” and “assured” voice.

“She sounds so strong and assured. I genuinely can’t wait!” one person tweeted, while another said: “‘I’m Meghan and this is Archetypes’ This is not a drill!! The queen is coming!!”

Someone else noted that they loved “how she introduces herself as just ‘Meghan,’” adding: “Can’t wait for that podcast.”

Meghan’s Archetypes will be the first podcast series released as part of Meghan and Prince Harry’s multi-year deal with Spotify through their Archewell Audio. The royal couple previously released a holiday special on Spotify, which included a guest appearance from their two-year-old son Archie. The duke and duchess are also parents to daughter Lilibet, nine months.