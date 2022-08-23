Meghan Markle releases first Spotify podcast episode starring Serena Williams

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Meghan Markle’s podcast series Archetypes has launched on Spotify.

On Tuesday (23 August), the first episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s long-awaited podcast was released. The podcast has been made by Spotify and the Sussexes’ production company. Archewell Audio

The first episode of Archetypes features an interview between Markle and Serena Williams, who recently announced that she was retiring from tennis.

The episode, titled “The Misconception of Ambition” also features an interview with Dr Laura Kay.

You can listen to the podcast episode here.

In the interview, Markle revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom had caught fire while she and Prince Harry were on a royal tour.

When Archetypes was first announced, it was said that the Spotify podcast would “investigate the labels that try to hold women back,” with the royal set to speak to historians and experts about the origins of these stereotypes, as well as women who “know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives”.

Archetypes will be the first podcast series released as part of Meghan and Prince Harry’s multi-year deal with Spotify through their Archewell Audio.

The royal couple previously released a holiday special on Spotify, which included a guest appearance from their two-year-old son Archie.