Meghan Markle podcast - latest: Duchess drops first episode of Archetypes on Spotify
The Duchess of Sussex has released the first episode of her new podcast, Archetypes.
Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on Meghan Markle’s new podcast, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday afternoon (23 August).
Meghan acted as an executive producer for the first episode and spoke to Williams about the double standard women face when they are labelled “ambitious”. The pair also discussed the ripple effect this has on the rest of their lives.
The podcast is a co-production between Archewell Audio, Gimlet and Spotify.
Archewell Audio sits under Archewell, the organisation founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the pair stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.
This is the first episode released after the pair reportedly signed an exclusive deal with the audio streaming service in December 2020.
Meghan Markle’s podcast series Archetypes has launched on Spotify.
On Tuesday (23 August), the first episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s long-awaited podcast was released. The podcast has been made by Spotify and the Sussexes’ production company. Archewell Audio
The first episode of Archetypes features an interview between Markle and Serena Williams, who recently announced that she was retiring from tennis.
