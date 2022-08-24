Meghan Markle podcast - live: Duchess talks race, motherhood and Royals with Serena Williams in first episode of Archetypes on Spotify
Meghan Markle has released the first episode of her new podcast, ‘Archetypes’
The Duchess of Sussex has released the first episode of her new podcast, Archetypes.
Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on Meghan Markle’s new podcast, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday afternoon (23 August).
Meghan acted as an executive producer for the first episode and spoke to Williams about the double standard women face when they are labelled “ambitious”. The pair also discussed the ripple effect this has on the rest of their lives.
The podcast is a co-production between Archewell Audio, Gimlet and Spotify.
Archewell Audio sits under Archewell, the organisation founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the pair stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.
This is the first episode released after the pair reportedly signed an exclusive deal with the audio streaming service in December 2020.
Serena Williams tells Meghan she ‘delayed motherhood as long as possible'
ICYMI: Speaking to Meghan Markle, who is a longtime friend, Williams said that as a woman she wasn’t afforded the luxury of time her male peers had when it came to starting a family.
“I really want to expand my family, and you know I’ve been putting it off for so long, and as a woman there’s only so long you can put that off and other people out there, other men out there, can continue to play,” Williams said.
“I will never retire from something I absolutely love,” Williams added.
“I will always have some sort of involvement in it. Maybe not professionally, but I will always want to be involved in some form in tennis. Obviously, I’ve retired professionally but it’s also an evolution.”
Serena Williams shares photo with daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following Archetypes podcast release
Serena Williams has shared a photograph with her daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following the release of the duchess’s new podcast Archetypes.
“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on Archetypes for @spotify!” Williams captioned her post. “It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious.”
Read the full story here:
Meghan Markle identifies nanny for first time and credits her for saving Archie in nursery fire
Meghan Markle has identified Archie’s nanny for the first time in public and credited her for saving her son in the South Africa nursery fire.
During a conversation with Serena Williams on the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, the duchess of Sussex recalled how her son, who is now three years old, narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom during one of the royal tours to South Africa in 2019.
Markle said Archie’s nanny, identified only as Lauren, was preparing to put him to bed for a nap, before suddenly deciding to take him with her to get a snack at the last minute.
Read the full story here:
Meghan Markle jokes that media confused her with Serena Williams
ICYMI: The Duchess of Sussex has joked that the media once confused her with tennis star Serena Williams, with regards to false claims that she was from Compton, California.
Meghan spoke about the reports, which circulated when she got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, on the first episode of her new podcast, Archetypes, on which she interviewed Williams (who is from Compton).
The duo were discussing misleading media reports when Meghan said: “This morning, I was saying to Harry: ‘Do you remember when they said, ‘Harry’s girl is straight outta Compton?’ I was like, are they talking about Serena?
“I’m like, I’m not from Compton, I’ve never lived in Compton, my mum’s never lived in Compton but by the way what’s wrong with Compton? My girl Serena’s from there.”
Meghan was ‘under a lot of stress’ during pregnancies
ICYMI: The Duchess of Sussex was “under a lot of stress” during her pregnancies, her friend Serena Williams has revealed.
During the episode, Williams – who recently announced her retirement from tennis – reflected on how she “loved” being pregnant.
“I love being a woman and I loved being pregnant. I was one of those,” Williams said.
Meghan replied: “You made pregnancy look so sexy, I just waddled around [laughs]. I was just tired, I was tired. Oh my god.”
“I was the annoying one,” Williams said, adding: “You were the one under a lot of stress.”
Archetypes cover art released
ICYMI: A black and white image of the Duchess of Sussex has been used as the cover art for the new Archetypes podcast.
In the image, Meghan is seen wearing a sleeveless white top, her hair down and looking directly at the camera.
It is Meghan’s first podcast for the platform after she and the Duke of Sussex reportedly signed an exclusive deal with Spotify in December 2020.
Archie’s bedroom caught fire during royal tour, Meghan reveals
ICYMI: Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while she and her husband Prince Harry were on tour in South Africa.
In the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by her friend, tennis star Serena Williams.
“We finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say: there's been a fire at the residence,” Meghan said.
Serena Williams posts Meghan Markle picture to promote podcast appearance
The tennis star took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and her four-year-old daughter Olympia, alongside Meghan.
“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify! It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious,” she wrote in the caption.
Meghan Markle’s new podcast tells us the same thing as Kate and Will’s house move
The royal family isn’t working for anyone — even the royals.
Clemence Michallon has more.
Meghan Markle recalls sexism fight on first podcast
The Duchess of Sussex re-told the story of how she was interviewed on TV as an 11-year-old schoolgirl on Nickelodeon in 1993 for writing a letter to Procter & Gamble over the language of their advert for Ivory dish soap.
Here is how The Independent told that story back in 2018.
