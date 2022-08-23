Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Meghan Markle has released the first episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex dropped the first episode of her new podcast series on Tuesday (23 August). In the premiere episode, titled “The Misconception of Ambition”, Markle was joined by recently retired tennis champion, Serena Williams.

Throughout the episode, the longtime friends discussed motherhood, pregnancies, and the stereotypes that try to hold women back. The pair also spoke about the double standards women face when they are labelled as “ambitious,” and how this has affected each of their lives.

Since the episode was dropped earlier today, fans on social media have praised Meghan Markle for her honesty, and commended the women for their bold conversation.

“Love this conversation with Meghan Markle and @serenawilliams,” tweeted one fan. “Hell yes women should be ambitious — and praised for it.”

“When Meghan said as young girls we are usually so fearless and then we grow more insecure as we grow up because we get aware of the archetypes thrown at us, I really felt that,” wrote one person.

“I’m loving the relaxed, articulate and insightful episode of Archetypes with Meghan and Serena Williams,” praised another fan. “Good job!”

Others took the opportunity to share their excitement for the podcast’s future guests, including next week’s episode with Mariah Carey.

“Starting off with queen Serena Williams, got thee Mariah Carey next and I swear I heard the voices of Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling too,” one fan speculated. “I am definitely ready to hear alllll these conversations”.

Another person tweeted: “Meghan Markle having Mariah Carey on her podcast? Iconic tbh. I’m obsessed.”

And one fan said they hope Beyoncé makes a surprise appearance on Markle’s podcast. “When Meghan Markle has Beyoncé on her new podcast,” they wrote.

Meghan Markle released the podcast Archetypes on Spotify in collaboration with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s audio production company, Archewell Audio. During the premiere episode, Markle revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while she and her husband Prince Harry were on tour in South Africa.

The duchess recalled the couple’s visit to Nyanga township in South Africa back in 2019, as part of their royal duties. After they finished a royal engagement, the two got in the car and learned there had been a fire at their residence.

“[They said] ‘There’s been a fire in the baby’s room,’” Markle continued, before adding: “I can’t believe I’m even talking about this.”

The duchess explained that their nanny was preparing to put Archie in bed for his nap when she decided to bring him with her to get a snack at the last minute. When they left the room, the heater in the nursery caught on fire where Archie was supposed to be sleeping.

“We came back, and of course, as a mother... everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken,” Markle said. “And what did we have to do? Go out and give another official engagement.”

The duchess also admitted she was “under a lot of stress” during her pregnancies.

Meghan Markle announced her first pregnancy in October 2018 and gave birth to son Archie Harrison, now three, in May 2019. In June 2021, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana.

Follow for live updates on Meghan Markle’s podcast here.