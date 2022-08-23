Meghan Markle says she ‘didn’t know ambition was a negative word’ until she started dating Prince Harry
‘The misconception that if you’re an ambitious woman you have an agenda, you must be calculating or selfish or aggressive, or a climber,’ says duchess
The Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about the consequences of being an ambitious woman today.
Speaking on the first episode of her Archetypes podcast, which features an interview with Serena Williams, Meghan explained how meeting her husband, Prince Harry, affected her understanding of ambition.
“I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband,” she said.
“And um, apparently ambition is, uh… a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is – according to some.”
Markle continued: “So, since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to un-feel it. I can’t unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller – so much smaller – on a regular basis.”
The duchess explained that this is why she chose Williams as her first guest on the show.
“I wanted to talk to someone who embodies the spirit of ambition, to see how she thinks about the word and the connotation, and how the other many labels that affect all women have affected her, too,” she said.
On the episode, the two women discuss Williams’ tennis career and her recent decision to retire from the sport.
The tennis champion also revealed that, as a woman, she wasn’t afforded the luxury of time her male peers had when it came to starting a family.
“I really want to expand my family, and you know I’ve been putting it off for so long, and as a woman there’s only so long you can put that off and other people out there, other men out there, can continue to play,” she said.
