Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second baby during the summer months and speculation has already begun about what the name of their first daughter will be.

The couple announced that they are having a girl during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, following news that the family had suffered a miscarriage last summer.

Unlike with their first child, a son Archie, who was born in London while they were still senior members of the royal family, the couple confirmed the sex of the baby shortly after announcing Meghan was pregnant.

The exact due date is still unknown but there are already clear favourites for what the name might be.

What are the most likely names?

According to the bookmaking website Oddschecker, people have been placing bets with potential first names, with some that are linked to the couple and traditionally associated with the royal family.

Unsurprisingly, the favourite name among the bookmakers is Diana, at 9-2 odds, as people believe they will name her after Harry’s mother Princess Diana, who died in Paris in 1997 when Harry was 12 years old.

Similarly, William and Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, has the middle names Elizabeth and Diana. Paying tribute to both her late grandmother, as well as her great grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen.

The next favourite for Meghan and Harry’s daughter is Alice at 16-1 - a German name meaning “noble” and “exalted”.

Queen Victoria named her third daughter Alice Maud Mary in 1843, despite the name not having been used in the royal family before.

Are there other contenders?

Third favourite for the baby’s first name at the bookmakers is Elizabeth, at 16-1. With obvious royal links, this name would pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, whose middle name Mary also appears further down the list.

Fourth favourite is the name Grace, also at 16-1. Grace is a name of Latin origin that originally came from the term “the grace of God”. However, more recently it has come to have meanings such as “charm”, “goodness”, and “generosity”.

At 20-1, the name Alexandria is the next favourite in fifth. Its origin comes from Greece and means “Defender Of The People”.

In the sixth position is Catherine, as per the baby’s aunt Kate Middleton, followed by the traditionally royal name Victoria in seventh.

One of the Queen’s middle names, Mary, is eighth. It’s followed by Anne in ninth, with the name Charlotte in tenth position.

How did they pick the name Archie?

Their son Archie’s given name is not traditionally royal but is known to mean “genuine”, “bold” or “brave”.

The fuller version, Archibald, is derived from the Germanic elements ercan, although it is not believed that Archie has Archibald on his birth certificate.

The name was first made public just two days after his birth, when he appeared at Windsor castle.