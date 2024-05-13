Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana with diamond necklace

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle wore an ode to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, during her recent trip to Nigeria.

The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex travelled with her husband to Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, to celebrate military families on 11 May. For the occasion, Meghan donned a strapless white dress and a dazzling necklace that paid tribute to Princess Diana, who died 27 years ago at age 36.

According to People, the gold chain with a studded cross was a gift to Meghan from Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex was handed down the necklace from his mother’s coveted collection.

Meghan and Kate Middleton, Princess Diana’s daughters-in-law, have honoured her memory multiple times by wearing jewellery pieces that once belonged to her, some of which were passed down from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess of Wales, who was recently diagnosed with abdominal cancer, has worn several of Princess Diana’s jewels, but has repeatedly worn a few of her favourite pieces. Kate, 42, fastened her “Diamond and South Sea Earrings” for the 2019 BAFTA Awards, the 2022 Royal Ascot, and the 2023 coronation for King Charles. She’s also been seen wearing the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara, Collingwood Pearl earrings, and her sapphire drop earrings, while Kate’s sapphire engagment ring was the one previously worn by Princess Diana.

Meghan has been seen in her mother-in-law’s butterfly earrings, aquamarine ring, diamond bracelet, and Cartier Tank watch.

For the Suits actress’ trip to Nigeria, her wardrobe appeared like a lookbook of classic yet chic attire. Meghan wore everything from a tailored white pantsuit by Altuzarra to a red dress by the Nigerian brand, Oríré.

While co-hosting a Women in Leadership discussion with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the World Trade Organisation’s director general, Meghan spoke about her Nigerian background and feeling connected to her heritage.

“Never in a million years would I understand it as much as I do now,” she admitted during the event. “And what has been echoed so much in the past day is: ‘Oh, we are not so surprised when we found out you are Nigerian.’”

“It is a compliment to you, because what they define as a Nigerian woman is brave, resilient, courageous, beautiful,” she continued.

When her audience was asked to brainstorm possibilities for Meghan’s Nigerian name, several options were offered. Some suggested “Ifeoma,” which means “a treasured thing”. Others said, “Omowale,” which means “the child has come home,” according to ABC News.