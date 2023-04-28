Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Middleton revealed that when she got her engagement ring, which belonged to Princess Diana, she didn’t have to get it resized.

The royal and her husband, Prince William, visited Wales on Friday 28 April as part of their latest tour of England. While the couple greeted well-wishers in Merthyr Tydfil, Kate spoke about Diana’s ring, which William gave to her when he proposed back in 2010.

When a fan pointed at the engagement ring, she noted that she and her late mother-in-law had the same ring size. The moment was captured in a video shared to Instagram by an account that goes by the username all.thats.pretty.

“Same ring,” she said, while looking down at her hand. “And exactly the same, the same size. It is very special. What an honour to be able to wear it.”

She noted that while she unfortunately never met Diana, who died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, she thought that her mother-in-law would have been a “brilliant” grandmother.

Kate and William have three children: Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, five. In addition, Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry, has a three-year-old son, Archie, and one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, with his wife, Meghan Markle.

While speaking to the fan in Wales, Kate made another sweet remark about Diana, adding: “We miss her every day.”

In the comments of the Instagram video, fans applauded Kate for sharing this rare comment about Diana.

“That’s a very real interaction,” one wrote. “I think it’s genuine to speak of her in that way and to make sure that she is not trying to BE her.”

“She really is class personified!” another added, while a third wrote: “I absolutely love Kate and this makes me love her more.”

Other fans in the comments went on to praise Diana.

“Incredible. Diana would have been such an amazing grandmother. Wow,” one wrote.

“ Miss her so much, queen, princess Cinderella and angel DIANA SPENCER,” another added. “I believe she is always alive anywhere.”

Over the years, Kate has worn plenty of jewellery that was previously worn by Diana. In December 2022, she attended the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in an emerald and diamond choker previously worn by her late mother-in-law. Kate also wore a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings that belonged to Diana to the Trooping the Color parade in June 2022.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also visited Aberfan in South Wales this month, where they took a stroll through the Aberfan Memorial Garden and paid their respects to those who died in the 1966 Aberfan disaster. While gretting fans at the memorial, Kate had a sweet interaction with a baby who was fascinated by her black Mulberry handbag, which originally retails for £675 (around $845).

During the interaction, Kate handed over the baby and let him know that she’ll come back for it before she continued greeting the public.

“He can have it to play with, I’ll come back for it!” the mother of the child recalled Kate saying.

William and Kate’s visit to Wales also comes just one week before the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.