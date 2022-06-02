(Getty/PA)

Kate Middleton wears Princess Diana’s earrings during Trooping the Colour parade

The Duchess of Cambridge kept her look simple with a whilte blazer-style dress

Laura Hampson
Thursday 02 June 2022 12:08
The Duchess of Cambridge has worn her late mother-in-law’s earrings to the Trooping the Color parade today.

Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings once worn by Princess Diana, during the Queen’s birthday parade.

Kate was joined in the carriage for the royal procession by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with the Duchess of Cornwall.

The drop earrings see two blue sapphires each surrounded by a halo of diamonds. These earrings were worn several times by Diana, perhaps most notably to the 1996 Met Gala.

The earrings are a similar design to Princess Diana’s engagement ring, which was passed on to Kate when she and Prince William got engaged in 2010.

Kate’s engagement ring sees a blue sapphire surrounded by a halo of diamonds.

The Duchess kept her look simple for today’s Trooping the Colour parade, wearing a white blazer-style dress and a white fascinator with a blue stripe.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the Trooping the Colour parade

(Getty Images)

It’s the first event of many the Duchess is expected to attend across the platinum jubilee weekend.

She will also attend the Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul’s Cathedral in London tomorrow, Friday 3 June, and she and Prince William will travel to Wales on Saturday to make a jubilee visit in the Queen’s place.

Due to the Queen’s ongoing mobility issues, senior members of the royal family will be paying visits to the other nations of the UK across the weekend.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Northern Ireland, while the Princess Royal will visit Scotland.

Follow our live coverage of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations here.

