King Charles news – latest: Full list of official roles at coronation ceremony unveiled
Buckingham Palace has announced new information as we approach 6 May
Hugh Grant arrives at High Court ahead of Prince Harry’s privacy trial against NGN
The full list of people taking part in ceremonial roles during the coronation ceremony has been released.
Among them are former MI5 chief Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller, who will carry St Edward’s Staff, and former children’s TV presenter, now author and peer, Baroness Floella Benjamin, tasked with carrying the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove.
The moment that the King will be crowned has been depicted on new commemorative coronation stamps released by Royal Mail.
The set, comprised of four stamps, is based on newly-commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson. One of the engravings imagines St Edward’s Crown being lowered onto Charles’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury at the moment he will be crowned.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has signed with a major talent agency that represents some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, according to reports.
Meghan will be represented at WME, which has celebrity clients including Rihanna, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Matt Damon.
Full recording of King’s coronation to be released on the day of historic event
A complete recording of the King’s coronation ceremony will be released globally on the day of the historic event.
The recording, featuring both the music and spoken word from the ceremony, will be available to stream and download on 6 May.
Read the full story below:
Full recording of King’s coronation to be released on the day of historic event
The recording, featuring both the music and spoken word from the ceremony, will be available to stream and download on Saturday 6 May
King’s crowning appears on new stamps celebrating coronation
The moment that the King will be crowned has been depicted on new commemorative coronation stamps released by Royal Mail.
The set, comprised of four stamps, is based on newly-commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson. One of the engravings imagines St Edward’s Crown being lowered onto Charles’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury at the moment he will be crowned.
Read the full story below:
King’s crowning appears on limited-edition stamps celebrating coronation
The stamps, which cost £7.50 for four, will go on general sale from 6 May
Meghan Markle ‘signs with major Hollywood talent agency’ joining Rihanna and The Rock
The Duchess of Sussex has signed with a major talent agency that represents some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, according to reports.
Meghan will be represented at WME, which has celebrity clients including Rihanna, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Matt Damon.
Read the full story below:
Meghan Markle ‘signs with major Hollywood talent agency’ joining Rihanna and The Rock
Meghan Markle now repped by same agency as Rihanna
King Charles coronation: The full list of people tasked with ceremonial roles
Here is the full list released by Buckingham Palace of people taking part in ceremonial roles during the King and Queen Consort’s coronation ceremony.
Among them are former MI5 chief Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller, who will carry St Edward’s Staff, and former children’s TV presenter, now author and peer, Baroness Floella Benjamin, tasked with carrying the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove.
Read the full list:
The full list of people with ceremonial roles during King’s coronation
The duties include bearing the regalia in the procession through Westminster Abbey and presenting the items to the King and Queen Consort
Prince William paid ‘very large sum’ by Murdoch firm over phone-hacking
ICYMI: Prince William was paid a “very large sum of money” by Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper business to settle a phone-hacking claim, the High Court has heard.
The Prince of Wales allegedly received the secret payment after bringing a case against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the owners of The Sun and the now defunct News of the World.
Details of the settlement, which William allegedly received in 2020, were revealed on Tuesday in court documents submitted by William’s brother, Prince Harry, who is suing NGN over alleged unlawful information-gathering at its titles.
Joe Middleton reports.
Prince William paid ‘very large sum’ by Murdoch firm over phone-hacking
Late Queen was involved in ‘discussions and authorisation’ of earlier secret agreement not to pursue claims against the publisher until the conclusion of the phone-hacking cases
The Queen realised Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview was a mistake before he did, Emily Maitlis claims
The late Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to the Duke of York’s catastrophic BBC Newsnight interview has been revealed in a new Channel 4 documentary.
Kate Ng reports:
Late Queen ‘realised Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview was a mistake before he did’
The late monarch’s reaction to the interview was revealed by presenter Emily Maitlis
The fascinating history behind the throne King Charles will sit on at his coronation
With centuries of history behind it, the Coronation Chair is a fragile piece of furniture and is currently undergoing conservation work to ensure it will be in top condition when the ceremony arrives in spring.
Kate Ng reports:
The fascinating history behind the chair King Charles will sit on at his coronation
The King and Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in May
Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend claims he isn’t media-trained: ‘He’s been living in a bubble’
Lady Victoria Hervey has claimed that her ex-boyfriend, the Duke of York, had not been “media-trained” at the time he gave his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Kate Ng reports:
Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend claims he isn’t media-trained
Lady Victoria Hervey appeared on ‘Good Morning Britain’ to discuss a forthcoming Channel 4 documentary about the duke
Piers Morgan responds to Prince Harry hacking trial as duke claims he ‘encouraged’ Diana phone tapping
ICYMI: Piers Morgan has commented on Prince Harry’s phone hacking preliminary hearing after the royal claimed Morgan “knew about and encouraged” the illegal hacking of Princess Diana.
Isobel Lewis reports.
Piers Morgan responds to Prince Harry hacking trial claims
‘Oh dear, are Prince Privacy’s recollections varying again?’ Morgan tweeted
Princess Anne given honour of riding behind the King after coronation
The Princess Royal will feature in the King’s glittering procession to Buckingham Palace after he has been crowned.
Anne will ride on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall.
Read the full story below:
Princess Royal given honour of riding behind the King after coronation
Hundreds of troops will take part in the glittering procession through the streets of the capital