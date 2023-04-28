✕ Close Hugh Grant arrives at High Court ahead of Prince Harry’s privacy trial against NGN

The full list of people taking part in ceremonial roles during the coronation ceremony has been released.

Among them are former MI5 chief Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller, who will carry St Edward’s Staff, and former children’s TV presenter, now author and peer, Baroness Floella Benjamin, tasked with carrying the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove.

The moment that the King will be crowned has been depicted on new commemorative coronation stamps released by Royal Mail.

The set, comprised of four stamps, is based on newly-commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson. One of the engravings imagines St Edward’s Crown being lowered onto Charles’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury at the moment he will be crowned.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has signed with a major talent agency that represents some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, according to reports.

Meghan will be represented at WME, which has celebrity clients including Rihanna, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Matt Damon.