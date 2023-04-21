Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Middleton gave a hint about what her outfit for King Charles III’s coronation will be during a recent conversation with ITV host Alison Hammond.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took a trip to Birmingham, England on Thursday, as part of their larger tour across the country. During Friday’s episode of This Morning, Hammond revealed that she got to meet with the couple to discuss the diverse culture and creative industries in the city.

Hammond said she also had the opportunity to talk to Kate about the King’s coronation on 6 May and what the royal will be wearing.

“I said, ‘What are you wearing for the coronation?’” she recalled to co-host Dermot O’Leary in a clip of the show shared by Heart, a British radio network. “Cause I said to her, ‘I’m feeling like you’re gonna wear blue.’”

Hammond then recalled Kate’s reply to her comment, adding: “She was like, ‘There is a hint of blue.’ So I was like, ‘Fantastic!”

Over the years, Kate has worn many blue-coloured outfits to royal events. On Easter Sunday this year, she wore a cobalt blue Catherine Walker coat dress, which she previously wore to last year’s Commonwealth Day Service. She accessorised the blue look with a matching pillbox hat and handbag.

When she arrived at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on 9 April, she also matched with her husband, Prince William, who wore a blue trench coat. The couple’s children also opted for similar outfits. Prince George, nine, had a navy suit and tie on, while Princess Charlotte, seven, wore light blue tights. Their younger brother, Prince Louis, four, wore blue shorts and a navy tie.

Elsewhere in Friday’s episode of This Morning, Hammond said that “Kate [took] one side of the room and then William [took] the other side”.

“We went to talk with Kate and she came right over and straight away, she made a beeline for me,” Hammond said on her show, per Heart. “I was like, ‘Yes I’m in there!’ She was smiling, she was amazing, she had a beautiful red dress on, which was lovely.”

Hammond also said she talked to the Princess of Wales about her favourite cocktails, adding: “She said she liked spicy cocktails, but doesn’t like sweet ones or anything like that.”

The TV host added that she invited Kate to come over to her house at some point, to which the royal said yes.

“ I said, ‘Next time you’re in Birmingham, come over to my house, I’ll cook for you’. She was like, ‘I’ll definitely come’, I was like, ‘Really? This is the best day ever.’”

Hammond also shared that she had the opportunity to take a selfie with Kate and William, which she had posted on her Instagram on Thursday.

“These two are Everything !!” she wrote in the caption. “@princeandprincessofwales Thanks for popping by in Birmingham. Next time, dinner at my place !”

In the comments, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account wrote: “Always fun Alison, it’s always fun!,” along with a red heart emoji.

In addition to meeting with Hammond during their trip to Birmingham, William and Kate also paid a visit to the Indian Streatery restaurant in Bennetts Hill. At the restaurant, the Prince of Wales answered an unexpected phone call and took a customer’s booking for two, while he and Kate were being served a range of Indian dishes.

The pair also went on walkabout through the city, during which William greeted members of the public and made a sweet comment after his wife. After a fan praised the maroon dress coat that Kate was wearing, he responded: “Aww…she always looks stunning. Thank you.”

The couple’s trip to Birmingham comes ahead of Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation on 6 May at Westminster Abbey. During the ceremony, William and Kate are expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, along with other working members of the royal family, to wave at the crowd. Their eldest son, Prince George, will be carrying a ceremonial sword at the coronation, as a traditional representation of him acting as a protector of his grandfather.