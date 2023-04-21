Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans are praising Prince William for making a sweet comment about his wife Kate Middleton during the couple’s walkabout in Birmingham, England.

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a few royal engagements in the city and even paid a visit to an Indian street food restaurant. The pair also greeted members of the public.

In a video shared to Twitter by Free Radio News, William could be seen shaking hands with and saying hello to fans in the crowd. After greeting the royal, one fan gushed about Kate’s attire: “That is an amazing outfit Kate has got on!” she said.

William smiled at the remark and responded with: “Aww…she always looks stunning. Thank you.”

During their trip on Thursday, Kate wore a maroon dress coat and gold earrings. Her husband opted for black pants and jacket, a red pocket square, and a blue button-down shirt.

On Twitter, fans have reshared the video of William and applauded the sweet compliment he gave to his spouse.

“There’s a man who truly loves his wife,” one wrote, while another added: “Aww I am melting.”

A third added: “He’s such a good man.”

Other people went on to praise the relationship between the two royals, who share three children: Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

“They are a beautiful couple and always look gorgeous,” one wrote.

“I hope Princess Catherine sees this and saves it in her phone!” another responded to the clip. “I’m sure he tells her every day!”

Elsewhere in their visit to Birmingham, which comes as part of a wider tour of the country, the pair also took a visit to the Indian Streatery restaurant in Bennetts Hill. While there, William answered an unexpected phone call and took a customer’s booking for two at the restaurant, as he and Kate were being served a range of Indian dishes.

After negotiating over the time of the booking and giving the customer directions, William said: “He knows where you are now, I probably sent him somewhere else in Birmingham so I apologise.”

At 2.15pm on Thursday, the customer, Vinay Aggarwal, and his wife Ankita Gulati, who were visiting from London, arrived at the restaurant ahead of their train home at 3pm.

Mr Aggarwal, a software engineer, explained his shock when he found out that William was the one who took his phone call.

“It’s pretty amazing and a surprise. I didn’t know at that moment, but it’s a very nice surprise,” he said. “Obviously (I will be telling everyone), it’s not something that happens often.”

Kate and William’s trip to Birmingham comes ahead of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation on 6 May. During the royal event, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave at the crowd.

The couple’s eldest son, Prince George, will be carrying a ceremonial sword at the coronation, as a traditional representation of him acting as a protector of his grandfather.

In addition, William’s younger brother, Prince Harry will be attending the coronation at Westminster Abbey next month. Buckingham Palace also announced that he will not be joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, at the event, as she’ll remain home in California with their children, Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, one.