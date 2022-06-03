The Duchess of Sussex has been praised for her sophisticated outfit choice for the Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

On Friday, members of the royal family gathered at St Paul’s Cathedral as part of the bank holiday celebrations marking the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

While the monarch herself was not in attendance due after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s platinum jubilee celebrations, Buckingham Palace said.

Meghan arrived wearing a classic cream belted coat with a matching hat and stillettos.

Meanwhile, Harry chose a classic morning suit adorned with military medals.

The couple took their seats inside the cathedral for the service in the second row next to Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.

Meghan was praised on social media for her outfit, with fans describing it as “understated glamour”.

“This is how you wear a coat dress!” wrote one fan on Twitter while another described the duchess as a “vision”.

“Superior in every way,” added another person on Twitter.

Meghan received similar comments for her look on Thursday at the Trooping the Colours parade, where the mother-of-two wore a navy, off-the-shoulder dress and a large and white hat with a navy bow, which is thought to be designed by British milliner Stephen Jones.

Some fans have said that her outfit looks a little bit familiar, as she wore a similar navy dress, designed by Roland Mouret, ahead of her royal wedding in 2018.

“Is Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex wearing her @RolandMouret Roland Mouret Navy ‘Barwick’ Dress at #TroopingTheColour today?,” one Twitter user wrote, along with a photo of Markle at the parade and a photo of Mouret’s dress.