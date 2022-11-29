Meghan Markle addresses reality TV show rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has addressed some of the rumours, which first circulated when she moved to the US in 2020, that she’ll be starring in a reality TV show.

During the season finale of her podcast Archetypes, the 41-year-old spoke to Andy Cohen about his reality series franchise, The Real Housewives. Cohen described the franchise “one of the most feminist shows on TV,” prompting Meghan to shared her thoughts on it and note how viewers once encouraged Cohen to cast the royal.

“When you talk about representation it is no small number of women on this show,” she said. “We are talking hundreds, literally over 200 women around the world, as part of this franchise. And apparently, at some point, people thought Andy should maybe add one more to the mix.”

Cohen recalled how he responded to fans who wanted Meghan on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2020, right after she and husband Prince Harry announced that they’d be stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family. At the time, Cohen also commented on the couple’s announcement post on Instagram and jokingly invited them to join the show, as reported by People.

“It had to of bubbled up to you somewhere that you moved to the states and everyone is like: ‘Oh, she should join the Beverly Hills housewives,’” the Watch What Happens Live host said to Meghan. “And I’m like: ‘She ain’t joining the Beverly Hills housewives everybody. That’s not happening. She’s Meghan Markle.’”

Meghan laughed at Cohen’s comment, noting that she “never heard” of this rumour. He then said he was “glad” that she didn’t know of this rumour and that he “never tried” to get her on the reality show. The duchess then poked fun at the idea of starring in a reality series.

“You mean really that this is my audition for The Real Housewives of Montecito,” she joked, referring to the city in California that she lives in. “Is this the moment?”

Cohen continued the bit, saying: “You don’t have to audition. We’ll build the show around you, how about that?”

Meghan laughed before emphasising that there “will be no reality show” about her life and that she “never heard” about fans wanting her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Although Meghan said that she won’t be doing reality TV, she has opened up about some other projects that she’s been working on. In August, Meghan addressed some of the speculation surrounding her upcoming documentary series about her and Harry during an interview with The Cut. The series will reportedly be released on Netflix in December.

Speaking to the publication, she once again shut down rumours of a reality show and explained the big difference between a historical documentary and a reality docuseries: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.”