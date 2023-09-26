Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle’s co-star shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the Duchess of Sussex from her days on Suits, and it has sparked much speculation from fans about a possible reboot.

Patrick J Adams took to Instagram on 25 September to share a series of photos from the set of the legal drama, which ran from 2011 to 2019. The actor, 42, played Meghan’s on-screen husband in Suits, though they both left the series in 2017 after the season seven finale.

In his first Instagram post, Adams shared a black and white photo of himself staring into the camera, along with the caption: “Let’s get serious. Seriously.”

He then posted a second photo of Meghan posing with their Suits co-star, Sarah Rafferty, in an office. The 42-year-old royal could be seen lying on the floor barefoot with her feet in the air, while dressed in a white button-down shirt and a brown skirt.

“I miss my friends,” he captioned the second post.

Adams’ third post featured another series of black and white images of his Suits cast members, beginning with a candid shot of the duchess. In the image, she subtly looked to the camera as she placed her thumb to her mouth.

“Each and every one of them,” Adams continued his caption in the third post.

His behind-the-scenes photos caused quite a stir in the comments section, as many fans shared their desire for a Suits reboot. The USA Network drama series has gained an onslaught of new fans following its return to Netflix this summer, recording 26.5 billion minutes watched in just eight weeks.

“Don’t give us hopes. Is Suits coming back? After The Office announced, this feels like a legitimate possibility,” commented one Instagram user, referring to news that The Office US may return with a new series after the Hollywood writers’ strike ends.

“This show needs a reboot!!!! I miss the show!!!” another fan said, while someone else wrote: “I miss you, all of you! Please do another season!!! Bring Rachel back too!”

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan starred as paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits for seven seasons. Her final episode saw her character Rachel finally tie the knot with Mike Ross, played by Adams. Shortly after she wrapped filming in November 2017, she and Prince Harry announced their engagement that same month.

Meghan has remained close with her Suits co-stars, with many of them attending her royal wedding to Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018.

In fact, Adams previously defended Meghan from online hate after she and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior working royals in 2020. “Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Meghan and including me in the conversation. I just want you to know a couple of things,” her Suits co-star tweeted in January 2022.

Adams went on to explain that he doesn’t read negative comments written about the duchess, before noting that “life is short” and those who target his former co-star should be making better use of their time.

“1. I don’t read any of it. 2. Life is short. 3. There has to got to be better things for you to be doing. Even you, bots,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #botbetter.

He also defended Meghan against allegations of bullying, after Buckingham Palace said in March 2021 it would be launching a probe into claims made against the duchess by former members of staff.

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

Adams said he watched on in “astonishment” as Meghan navigated her life as a royal, before noting that he was “sickened” by “the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world”.

“Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment,” he added. “My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”