Why Meghan Markle is not in the Suits group chat, according to Gina Torres

Gina Torres has explained why Meghan Markle is not in the Suits group chat after she was asked about a cast reunion on the Golden Globes red carpet.

On Sunday 7 January, Torres spoke with Marc Malkin on the red carpet about the number of former Suits stars attending the 81st annual Golden Globes.

“You know, we have to talk about what’s happening today,” Malkin said, to which Torres asked: “What’s happening?”

Malkin then revealed that he was referring to the “Suits reunion” occurring on the red carpet. “Suits reunion! Everywhere I look, there’s a star from Suits!” he said. “Did you plan this? Are you all texting each other?”

In response to the question, Torres, who starred as Jessica Pearson in the legal drama series, confirmed that there is a Suits group chat, and that some of her former co-stars have been “texting each other”. “Yeah, our text thread is insane right now,” she continued.

However, according to Torres, the group chat doesn’t include Meghan Markle, as the Duchess of Sussex’s former castmates reportedly do not have her number.

In response to Malkin’s question about “who texted Meghan” to invite her to the 2024 Golden Globes, Torres said: “We don’t have her number. We just don’t, so…”

However, Torres then expressed her hope that the duchess would find out about the reunion anyway. “She’ll see, she’ll watch,” she added. “She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

Meghan played character Rachel Zane on the TV show, which aired for nine seasons from 2011-2019, and which has recently seen a resurgence in popularity after it began streaming on Netflix. Amid the renewed love for the show, which broke records for the most-watched acquired title, Meghan reacted in amazement when she was asked about the show’s renaissance duringVariety’s Power of Women event on 16 November. “Is that right?” she said in response to the “wild” realisation that the show had racked up 45 billion minutes of streaming time. “But who’s counting?” she quipped.

Torres will be joined on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet by fellow Suits stars Gabriel Macht and Patrick Adams, who portrayed Harvey Spector and Michael Ross, respectively, and who will be presenting at the 81st annual awards show. According to Variety, other cast members were also invited to present.

You can follow along with The Independent’s live coverage of the Golden Globes here.