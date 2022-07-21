Ben Shephard defends Meghan Markle after Tom Bower calls her a ‘third-rate’ actor

Ben Shephard has defended Meghan Markle’s career in Hollywood after writer Tom Bower branded her a “third rate” actor.

Bower is the author of a new unauthorised biography, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, which explores an alleged “rift” between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the Royal Family.

Bower appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (21 July), telling hosts Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins that he spoke to nearly 80 insiders to collect information for the book.

The book includes several claims about Meghan and alleges that the Duchess “manipulated” journalist Sam Kashner during a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair.

Challenging Bower on his portrayal of the Duchess, Shephard said Meghan was “an independently successful Hollywood actress, famous in her own right” before meeting Prince Harry.

Prior to her marriage to Harry, Meghan appeared in the US TV series Suits as Rachel Zane. She held the role for six years.

He asked why she should “suddenly be judged” for having “forthright views”.

“She’s just trying to control her brand and control who she is, she’s not the first well-known person to do that, is she?” Shephard said.

Bower replied: “Not at all, but we always say she was a famous actress, she wasn’t, she was a third-rate...”

Shephard interjected and came to Meghan’s defence, telling viewers: “No, that’s not true. She was a very famous actress, and she had a high profile in Hollywood and Suits is a series streamed all over the world, so people knew who she was.”

Bower responded to say he “won’t argue”, but that he disagrees with Shephard’s view.

Earlier this week, Kashner wrote a letter to The Times dismissing Bower’s claims after the newspaper published an excerpt from the book.

“Sir, I’m afraid Tom Bower didn’t convey my admiration and respect for Meghan Markle in the excerpt from his new book in The Times on Saturday,” Kashner said, adding that he found Meghan to be “exceptionally warm and gracious”.

“A belated congratulations to Prince Harry for taking such an extraordinary woman as his bride. Theirs is clearly a love match, so maybe we should stop piling on and let the couple live their life in peace.”