Meghan Markle praised for ‘thoughtful’ moment she gave woman water bottle at UN

The Duchess of Sussex has been praised for her “thoughtfulness”by royal fans on social media after she gave a water bottle to a woman coughing.

The incident occured during her and the Duke of Sussex’s visit to the UN on Monday (18 July).

Meghan Markle was at the UN General Assembly in New York City to support Prince Harry as he delivered the keynote address.

A video captured during the event shows Meghan turning around to a woman who is coughing behind her and offering her a bottle of water.

Meghan then proceeds to pull the bottle of water out of her bag and hands it to the woman.

Social media users were quick to praise the interaction, with one person writing: “Wow. I’m completely bowled over by that.”

Another added: “The people’s Duchess. Always so aware of other people’s needs.” While a third said the gesture was “so thoughtful”.

During his speech at the UN, Harry condemned the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Roe v Wade ruling and called it the “rolling back of constitutional rights”.

“From the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom,” he said during his speech.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex sits with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, before he addresses the United Nations General Assembly (Getty Images)

The Duke also revealed the moment he realised Meghan was his “soulmate”, and where he felt the “closest” to his late mother, Princess Diana.

He said: “Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I’ve always found hope on the continent. In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again.

“It’s where I’ve felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”