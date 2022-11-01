Meghan Markle says she studied for UK citizenship test

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she studied for the British citizenship test while living in the UK.

Meghan Markle made the revelation on the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, on which she spoke to first lady of Canada Sophie Trudeau.

Meghan revealed that she had prepared for the Life in the UK test “a couple of years ago”, but did not reveal whether she actually took the test or simply studied for it.

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to California in the US.

“That citizenship exam is so hard. I was studying for it and I remember going: ‘Oh my goodness’. I would ask my husband: ‘Did you know this? Did you know this?’ And he would say: ‘I had no idea’,” Meghan said.

Meghan and Trudeau first met at Toronto Fashion Week seven years ago when Meghan was still staring on Suits.

The podcast episode is called “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom”, and sees the pair discuss the “crushing guilt” of being a mother in the public eye.

Meghan also revealed that Trudeau “used to send me little meditations during my pregnancy” along with voice note “of encouragement”. She added: “I’ve gone to her over the years for advice.”

In last week’s podcast, Meghan revealed that she is “43 per cent Nigerian” after having her genealogy done a couple of years ago.

When asked by podcast guest Ziwe if Meghan knew where her ancestors were from, the duchess said she didn’t but that she wanted to “start to dig deeper into all of this”.

Ziwe, who has a Nigerian background, said it was “huge for our community”, adding: “No, honestly, you do look like a Nigerian, you look like my aunt Uzo. So this is great.”