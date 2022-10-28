The Duke of Sussex truly could not have picked a better title for his upcoming memoir and, judging by the reaction on social media, I’m not the only one who thinks so.

Earlier this week Prince Harry’s publisher Penguin Random House revealed that the 38-year-old’s much-anticipated memoir will be called Spare, and that it will be released on 10 January next year.

The headline alone has caused chaos among royal fans who think it is a jibe at the royal family, with whom Harry and the Duchess of Sussex have reportedly had strained ties ever since they stepped down as senior members of the firm in 2020. “Spare” is, of course, a reference to Harry always being in his brother’s shadow, as the spare to William’s heir.