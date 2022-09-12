Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oprah Winfrey weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family as they reunite to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

While speaking to Extra in an interview published on Monday, Winfrey said she hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can use the opportunity to make peace with their family members.

“Well, this is what I think,” the talk show host said. “I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking. And hopefully, there will be that.”

Oprah Winfrey’s comments come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales to view floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at Windsor Castle. The moment was their first public meeting since they were last seen together at the National Service of Thanksgiving during the Queen’s jubilee in June.

Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan were all dressed in black as they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen, before meeting with mourners outside Windsor Castle.

A royal expert told The Independent that the reunion between the brothers was “a symbolic gesture to show respect for both their late grandmother and their father, the new King.”

The brothers have reportedly been feuding since before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit as senior members of the royal family in 2020. Following their decision to step down, Oprah Winfrey sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan for a tell-all conversation which aired in March 2021.

During the interview, Meghan shared that she struggled with suicidal thoughts throughout her time in the royal family. The former Suits actress also revealed that there were conversations within the palace about “how dark” her son Archie’s “skin might be when he is born.”

Meghan addressed reports of a supposed “feud” between her and Princess Kate by saying she had been wrongly accused of making Kate cry, but went on to describe her sister-in-law as a “good person”.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry told Winfrey that a distance had formed between him and his brother after deciding to leave the royal family.

“As I’ve said before, I love William to bits,” he said. “He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we were on different paths.”