The Duke of Sussex will release his memoir in January 2023, Penguin Random House has announced.

Prince Harry’s “personal and emotional” book, titled Spare, will be released on 10 January.

Proceeds from the memoir will support two charities. The first is Sentebale, to which Harry donated $1.5 million (£1.29m). The royal founded the organisation, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/Aids, with Prince Seeiso in their mothers’ legacies.

The second is WellChild, which Harry has been the royal patron of for 15 years and will receive a £300,000 donation. WellChild makes it possible for children and young people with complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.

The memoir’s official description reads: “It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last.”

It continues: “With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Penguin Random House’s Global CEO Markus Dohle said: “Penguin Random House is honored to be publishing Prince Harry’s candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere.

“He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world.”

