Meghan Markle has exercised her civic duty and urged Americans to vote in this year’s midterms elections.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a photo to her Archewell site on Tuesday showing that she voted on Election Day. The 41-year-old mother of two is seen smiling as she wears a casual beige sweater, denim jeans, a blue jacket and a baseball cap with the Archewell logo. In the photo, the duchess’s “I voted” sticker is on full display.

The smiling image was accompanied by a post to the Archewell website, simply titled “VOTE”. The post read: “Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote!”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared a text service number, which claims to help find polling locations and other information for voters. “Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote,” they said.

The statement went on to include helpful tips as Americans prepare to cast their ballots in the high-stakes midterms race, such as checking polling location and hours, bringing the right ID to vote, and researching the issues on the ballot.

Meghan Markle’s public service announcement marks one of the few times a member of the royal family has voted in an election. According to PEOPLE, Meghan Markle was the first modern royal to vote in a US presidential election back in 2020. A source told the outlet at the time that Meghan “is voting in this election,” but would not say whether she voted early or locally in California, where she lives with Prince Harry and their two children: Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

Although senior members of the royal family are technically allowed to vote, they are typically expected to remain neutral on political matters.

For example, the late Queen Elizabeth II had an obligation as the head of state to remain neutral on political issues, according to the official website for the royal family. While it outlines that the Queen does not vote, the website says that this is due to “convention”, rather than saying the monarch is simply not allowed.

“As head of state the Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters,” it states. It is likely that Her Majesty’s successor, King Charles III, will be expected to remain neutral as well.

This is not the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have encouraged Americans to vote in the upcoming election. In September 2020, the royal couple described the 2020 presidential election as “the most important election of our lifetime,” and emphasised that when people vote, their “values are put into action” and their “voices are heard”.

“Every four years, we’re told, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard,” Prince Harry and Meghan said during a broadcast special to mark the unveiling of the annual Time 100 list. “Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard.”