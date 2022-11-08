Midterm polls – Election Day live: Warnock and Fetterman in dead heats as final day of voting begins
Democrats are trying to stave off GOP red wave as polling shows key races too close to call
What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?
With Election Day in this year’s midterms now underway, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives.
Two of the most important Senate races remain essentially deadlocked, with Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock effectively tied with Herschel Walker in Georgia and his would-be counterpart John Fetterman struggling to hold off Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.
Early vote numbers, meanwhile, have surged past the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle – particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will favour them.
In the last few days, Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia. Former president Donald Trump held a rally for JD Vance in Ohio last night, where he teased a presidential campaign announcement on 15 November.
Trump lawyer tees up dispute over midterm results
Christina Bobb, a former OAN host who serves as one of Donald Trump’s attorneys in the Mar-a-Lago affair, appeared on the Trump-backing Right Side Broadcasting Network last night as her boss prepared for his Ohio rally – and added to the chorus of right-wing voices already spinning a narrative of Democratic electoral malfeasance if the results of the midterms do not fall in Republicans’ favour by the early hours of Wednesday.
Take a listen:
This projection for an acceptable rate of vote-counting is entirely arbitrary, and rests on a template conspiracy theory that Democrats will somehow tamper with the vote tallies after all voting is completed – in turn providing a premise to question the validity of all mail-in ballots, which tend to be added to tallies later in the counting process, tend to favour Democrats, and in some states can be added to the total count well after in-person voting closes.
Follow election results through the day with The Independent
It’s finally here: The day that Americans meet to determine which parties will control the two chambers of Congress, as well as state legislatures and governors’ mansions around the country.
Follow along here for results in the US House of Representatives:
And in the Senate:
Midterm elections: When will we know the results state by state?
Another election night across America means another long night of waiting for results to come in from the furthest reaches of the country — and Americans may be waiting even longer than that for the final results to come in.
There are a lot of factors to consider, from mail-in ballots to runoffs, that could mean the balance of the Senate or even House will take hours or even days to decide. It could lead to an uncertain situation at a time when many expect those aligned with Donald Trump to take such opportunities to declare themselves the winners before votes are counted.
Read more about how votes will be counted in the coming days from The Independent:
Trump delays 2024 announcement until after midterms
Former president Donald Trump on Monday ended an hours-long rehashing of old grievances at a rally for Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance without announcing his intention to run for president in 2024.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
The key races to watch for how US House is unfolding
The Republicans are strongly tipped to re-take the US House due to a favourable political environment and the effects of the redistricting process.
But there is still considerable uncertainty about how Election Night will play out.Here are the races Dave Wasserman of The Cook Political Report suggests watching as the polls close on Tuesday to get an indication of how the night is going to go.
Abe Asher reports:
Justice Department to monitor polls on Election Day in 24 states
Federal law enforcement officials will be monitoring election processes in two dozen states as experts warn of the potential for both domestic and international interference in the US midterm elections.
This year, the agency appears to be bolstering voter protections in states that have faced right-wing threats of election interference, from ballot drop-box “vigilantes” in Arizona to an increase in partisan poll watchers fuelled by baseless voter fraud conspiracy theories.
Read more about the efforts of the federal government to protect Americans’ right to vote:
From voting rights to abortion: Inside the new Democratic Congress if the party pulls off a major midterm win
Democrats have an uphill battle to win if they want to hold on to control of the House today, but don’t count the party out just yet.
Many are hoping that a wave of women voters, incensed by the Supreme Court’s gutting of federal abortion protections, will materialize to aid the left hold on to power in Tuesday’s matchups. Such a wave would be a shock to pollsters, who have predicted a GOP takeover for months.
The Independent took a look at what the Democratic Party’s priorities would be for the second half of Joe Biden’s term were they able to hold on to majorities in the House and Senate:
The rise of the ‘crazy caucus’: All the ways the GOP could upend America if they win the House
If Republicans pull off a victory for control of the House today, they will be able to throw a major wrench into Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. But there’s more chaos that a GOP majority could pull off in the lower chamber.
Many signs point to Republicans having an advantage going into today’s midterm elections, though Democrats including Nancy Pelosi have held out hope of protecting a majority in the lower chamber.
Read more about the possibilities presented by the election of a GOP House majority from Andrew Feinberg:
Midterms 2022: Is there school on election day?
Election Day is not a federal holiday in the United States (though Democrats pushed earlier this year, unsuccessfully, to make it one). So what does that mean for America’s schools tomorrow?
Well, it’s complicated, because many school districts use buildings that double as polling places for local elections.
Understand how the laws work with this explainer from The Independent:
Woman goes viral after calling Republican congressman about her menstrual cycle
Women all around the country are finding creative ways to express their anger towards GOP politicians who want to have a say in their medical decisionmaking processes.
One who called her local congressman about her menstrual cycle has earned praise over the unique method of drawing attention towards women’s reproductive health ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Read more in The Independent:
