Meghan Markle shares the sentimental reason she loves the Sussex title

Meghan Markle has spoken about her appreciation for her Sussex title because of the way it unites her family with Prince Harry.

The former actor became the Duchess of Sussex after marrying the British royal in 2018.

In a new interview with People magazine ahead of her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, Meghan said she didn’t foresee how attached she would become to the Sussex name until she had children with Harry.

“It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,” she told People.

The couple welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, in May 2019, and their daughter, Lilibet Diana, in June 2021.

“I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have together. It means a lot to me,” Meghan added.

She said she considers the Sussex name to be “part of our love story.”

The Suits alum is currently preparing for the launch of her Netflix show, which will be released on Tuesday, in addition to her brand, formerly called American Riviera Orchard.

According to a new trademark filing, the lifestyle brand will be offering cookie and pancake mixes, including various baked goods, biscuits, and crepes. According to the Daily Mail, the application “2022 Trademarks LLC (LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; Delaware, USA)” was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The brand change was announced in a February 18 Instagram post, in which Meghan wrote: “I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into. ‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always.’”

“This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday,” she added. “I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love…”

At the time, Meghan said the reasoning behind her creative redirection was that she no longer wanted to limit herself to selling only locally produced foods.

The new As Ever insignia is a white palm tree with two hummingbirds flying on either side of it against a baby blue background.

Meghan was accused of copying the logo of a small Mallorcan town’s coat of arms. The village’s symbol also includes a palm tree with two swallows on each side.