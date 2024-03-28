It is well known that British boarding schools are favoured by the aristocracy and deemed to confer social advantage on their alumni. It is also widely acknowledged that some have historically fostered a tradition of brutality and emotional deprivation among their pupils, with long-lasting effects.

One only needs to look at the beatings, humiliation and loss of self-worth suffered by the victims of Edinburgh Academy teacher John Brownlee that emerged this week to see how harrowing and life-changing an experience it can be.

With the recent publication of Charles Spencer’s courageous memoir A Very Private School, came renewed debate around the neglect and privations that have haunted generations of children who were abandoned at the age of seven or eight to a childhood of institutional care. A conversation that is likely to intensify following this week’s court ruling that an ex-teacher Brownlee inflicted “cruel and unnatural acts” on pupils at Edinburgh Academy. A decision welcomed by former pupil, BBC presenter Nicky Campbell, who has spent years campaigning for accountability about abuse at the private school.