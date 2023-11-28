Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Camilla thanked Piers Morgan for “defending the Firm” after the Duchess of Sussex exposed royal family divisions, according to an explosive new book.

Endgame, written by royal reporter Omid Scobie claims the Queen was grateful towards the Talk TV presenter for his high-profile comments on the Duchess.

In an excerpt from the book, Scobie discusses the difficulties Meghan faced after she admitted she had “suicidal ideation during her time as a working royal”.

In 2021, Morgan allegedly called Meghan “Pinocchio Princess” on X/Twitter, before calling her a “race-baiter” on Good Morning Britain a few days later. The book claims that after the journalist’s comments on the Duchess, it was Camilla who “quietly thanked him for defending the Firm.”

Scobie claims a former aide said: “[Camilla] will never publicly comment on anything or speak ill of others, but she will always know someone who can do that for her.”

Speaking on Extra TV in April of that year, the book further claims Morgan also said a few members of the royal family were grateful to him for his comments.

“I’ve had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family. I’m not going to go into who it was, but [it was] gratitude that somebody was standing up,” the book claims Morgan said.

However, since the arrival of the bombshell book, Morgan has stepped forward denying these allegations and calling them “utter nonsense” in a recent column he wrote in The Sun.

“I had no contact with Queen Camilla in that period whatsoever,” Morgan writes.

He continued: “I did with some other members of the Royal Family, as I said at the time, but not Camilla. Scobie just read what I said, and wrongly guessed it was Camilla.”

Elsewhere in the book, Scobie wrote about Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship, saying "absolutely nothing has changed" between the brothers.

Prince Harry and Prince William walking side by side (Getty Images)

The British journalist claims William believes Harry blindsided the family with their public complaints and “oh so California” self-importance.

A source reportedly told Scobie William is convinced his younger brother is being brainwashed by an “army of therapists” and “he no longer even recognizes his own brother.”

“He feels he has lost Harry and doesn’t want to know this version of him,” a source told Scobie.

Harry is reportedly ready to move on from the royal drama, whether he and Meghan receive an apology or not over their alleged treatment by the royal family since their wedding.

Megan and Harry decided to step back from their royal duties in 2020. Since then, the couple have been quite vocal on the issues they’ve faced within the institution.

In 2021 speaking to Oprah Winfrey in a sit-down interview, the Duchess revealed that there had been conversations within the palace about how “how dark” her unborn child’s “skin might be when he’s born”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA) (PA Media)

“What?” Winfrey asked. “Who is having THAT conversation... with you? What? Hold up, hold up. There’s a conversation with you...”

“With Harry,” Meghan corrected.

“About how dark your baby is going to be?,” Winfrey said.

“Potentially. And what that would mean or look like,” Meghan replied.

Many people backed Meghan, saying the allegations demonstrated a need for change in the institution.

In the two years since the royal family became embroiled in a race row over Prince Archie, the book claims that no one except Charles is said to have addressed the alleged conversation about Archie’s skin colour.

While the issue has reportedly been privately addressed in letters between Meghan and Charles, neither Kate nor William have reached out to the Sussexes about the matter.

“The silence has caused a lot of confusion and upset,” says a source close to the family.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for a comment