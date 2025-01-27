Holocaust memorial day – latest: King Charles’s ‘deeply personal pilgrimage’ to Auschwitz on 80th anniversary
Charles will travel to Poland to commemorate milestone with foreign monarchs, presidents, prime ministers and Holocaust survivors, becoming first British head of state to visit former death camp
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The King is visiting Auschwitz-Birkenau to mark the 80th anniversary of its liberation in what has been described as a “deeply personal pilgrimage” on Holocaust Memorial Day.
Charles will travel to Poland today for a service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum and memorial, becoming the first British head of state to visit the former Nazi concentration camp, with foreign monarchs, presidents, prime ministers and Holocaust survivors also in attendance.
During a recent Buckingham Palace reception ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day – held annually on 27 January, the day Auschwitz was liberated by soldiers of the 60th Army of the First Ukrainian Front in 1945 – the King said: “I feel I must go for the 80th anniversary, [it’s] so important.”
A royal source told The Telegraph: “It will be a deeply personal pilgrimage for The King – paying tribute both as man and monarch.”
More than a million people, mostly Jews but also Poles, Soviet prisoners of war and other nationalities, were murdered by the Nazis at Auschwitz-Birkenau during the Second World War as part of the Holocaust in which six million Jewish men, women and children were killed.
The ceremony will be held in front of the infamous gates of the former Nazi concentration camp, which had the words Arbeit Macht Frei – “work sets you free” – above it.
Auschwitz survivors will address the invited guests who are expected to include France’s President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Spain’s King Philip VI and Queen Letizia.
Around 6.7m adults in UK hold elevated levels of antisemitic attitudes, according to new poll
Around 6.7 million adults in the UK, or 12 per cent, hold elevated levels of antisemitic attitudes, according to a new poll.
And nearly two in five British adults (38 per cent) endorse the dual loyalty trope, believing Jews are more loyal to Israel than to the UK, according to the latest Global 100 survey conducted by ADL (the Anti-Defamation League), which is the world’s most extensive study of antisemitic attitudes.
The research also found that 46 percent of the world’s adult population – an estimated 2.2 billion people – harbour deeply entrenched antisemitic attitudes, more than double compared to ADL’s first worldwide survey a decade ago and the highest level on record since ADL started tracking these trends globally.
The poll of more than 58,000 adults from 103 countries and territories showed the UK specifically, and Western Europe in general, have also experienced a significant increase in antisemitic incidents since 7 October, 2023, when Hamas’ attack on Israel sparked the country’s 15-month war in Gaza.
King Charles’s visit to Auschwitz on 80th anniversary described as ‘deeply personal pilgrimage’
The King is visiting Auschwitz-Birkenau to mark the 80th anniversary of its liberation in what has been described as a “deeply personal pilgrimage” on Holocaust Memorial Day.
As Charles becomes the first British head of state to visit the former Nazi concentration camp, a royal source told The Telegraph: “While His Majesty has found many ways over the years to engage with survivors of the Holocaust, I know this visit to Auschwitz will be a particularly poignant one for him.
“That’s not only because of the significance of the anniversary but as an opportunity for him to reflect on the many stories of suffering and courage he has heard from those who bore witness, in the very location where they took place.
“As anyone who has visited the camp can avow, it has a profound impact on the soul, bringing home both the scale of the horrors and the lessons that must be learned for eternity.
“In that sense, it will be a deeply personal pilgrimage for The King - paying tribute both as man and monarch.”
‘We remember and say never again,' Irish premier says ahead of attending Auschwitz commemoration
Irish premier Micheal Martin has said we must “remember and say never again” ahead of joining world leaders for a commemoration at Auschwitz to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Monday’s commemoration has been described as a recommitment to denouncing and combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, intolerance, racism, and xenophobia.
The taoiseach said: “Today, we remember the unique horrors of the Holocaust, in particular the extermination of six million jews from across Europe in the Nazi death camps.
“We remember also the Roma, the disabled, the political dissidents, the members of the LGBTQ community and all who were persecuted and murdered without mercy in the camps.”
“It is a particular honour to be here at what is probably the last significant anniversary at which survivors of the camps will be present in person.
“Though they are now all advanced in years, their memories of what happened in the camps – the profound loss of their family members and the destruction of Europe’s vibrant Jewish communities – remain crystal clear and vivid.
“We owe it to them to ensure that now, and for all generations to come, we remember and say never again.”
‘Lessons of Holocaust remain as urgent as ever’, says Holocaust Educational Trust head
The Holocaust Educational Trust’s chief executive has described how “the lessons of the Holocaust remain as urgent as ever”.
Karen Pollock CBE said: “This year, on Holocaust Memorial Day, we come together to mark 80 years since the liberation of the extermination and concentration camps of Europe. We remember the six million Jewish men, women, and children who were murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators and we honour those who survived and rebuilt their lives after enduring unimaginable horrors.
“The images and accounts that emerged at liberation revealed the full scale of the Nazis' attempt to annihilate the Jewish people and this gave rise to the enduring call 'Never Again.' This phrase embodies the hope that the Holocaust would serve as a stark warning to future generations of the consequences of unchecked hatred and antisemitism.
“As we mark this significant anniversary, the lessons of the Holocaust remain as urgent as ever. With survivors becoming fewer and frailer, and with antisemitism continuing to surge across the world – we must all commit to remembering the six million Jewish victims and must take action to ensure anti-Jewish racism is never again allowed to thrive.”
Which dignitaries are expected to attend Auschwitz service today
The service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum and memorial is set to take place between 3pm and 5pm (UK time), with foreign monarchs, presidents, prime ministers and Holocaust survivors invited.
Alongside King Charles, the other dignitaries expected to attend include:
- France’s President Emmanuel Macron
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
- Spain’s King Philip VI and Queen Letizia
- Irish premier Micheal Martin
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
- Polish president Andrzej Duda
Eighty years on, I still find it hard to believe that the Holocaust happened to us
Today, I am going to be at Auschwitz-Birkenau, 80 years after its gates were opened and the world learnt what was happening to us, the Jews of Europe.
I will stand at that place where a million people were murdered. People like me, like my family.
I will be standing with other survivors – many of whom were imprisoned in that ghastly place.
Mala Tribich writes:
I still find it hard to believe that the Holocaust happened to us
Mala Tribich, who is attending the Holocaust Memorial Day service at Auschwitz-Birkenau alongside the King and Queen, was one of only two members of her family to survive the Nazi persecution of Jewish people. Here she writes of her pride in representing the six million people who were killed
In pictures: Auschwitz survivors and heads of state lay wreaths in tribute
Watch live: Holocaust survivors return to Auschwitz on 80th anniversary of liberation
Watch live: Holocaust survivors return to Auschwitz on 80th anniversary of liberation
Watch live as Holocaust survivors return to Auschwitz in Poland on Monday, 27 January, marking 80 years since the concentration camp was liberated.
Outline of Charles’ day of commemoration at Auschwitz
The King will travel to Poland to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau today.
Charles has been invited to a service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum and memorial with foreign monarchs, presidents, prime ministers and Holocaust survivors .
The ceremony will be held in front of the infamous gates of the former Nazi concentration camp which had the words Arbeit Macht Frei – “work sets you free” – above it.
Auschwitz survivors will address the invited guests who are expected to include France’s President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Spain’s King Philip VI and Queen Letizia.
Survivors will place a light in front of a freight train carriage – a symbol of the event – and the King with other heads of state and Government will lay lights in memory of those who died during the Holocaust.
After the ceremony Charles will walk through the gates to view personal items confiscated from victims when they entered the camp and lay a wreath at a reconstruction of the Death Wall, the site where several thousand people, mainly Polish political prisoners, were executed.
What does Holocaust Memorial Day commemorate and what is this year’s theme
Holocaust Memorial Day is a day for everyone to remember the millions of people lost in the Holocaust under Nazi Persecution.
More than a million people, mostly Jews but also Poles, Soviet prisoners of war and other nationalities, were murdered by the Nazis at Auschwitz-Birkenau during the Second World War as part of the Holocaust in which six million Jewish men, women and children were killed.
It is also a day to remember the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.
This year’s theme is For a Better Future.
The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust details the 2025 theme: “This Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp complex, and the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.
“80 years on from the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, antisemitism (anti-Jewish hatred) has increased significantly in the UK and globally following the 7 October attacks in Israel by Hamas and the subsequent war in Gaza. Extremists are exploiting the situation to stir up anti-Muslim hatred in the UK. Many UK communities are feeling vulnerable, with hostility and suspicion of others rising. We hope that HMD 2025 can be an opportunity for people to come together, learn both from and about the past, and take actions to make a better future for all.
“There are many things we can all do to create a better future. We can speak up against Holocaust and genocide denial and distortion; we can challenge prejudice; we can encourage others to learn about the Holocaust and more recent genocides. There are some practical suggestions both at the end of this paper and here: Take Action for a Better Future.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments