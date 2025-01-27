✕ Close Holocaust survivor urges people ‘not to be mislead’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King is visiting Auschwitz-Birkenau to mark the 80th anniversary of its liberation in what has been described as a “deeply personal pilgrimage” on Holocaust Memorial Day.

Charles will travel to Poland today for a service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum and memorial, becoming the first British head of state to visit the former Nazi concentration camp, with foreign monarchs, presidents, prime ministers and Holocaust survivors also in attendance.

During a recent Buckingham Palace reception ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day – held annually on 27 January, the day Auschwitz was liberated by soldiers of the 60th Army of the First Ukrainian Front in 1945 – the King said: “I feel I must go for the 80th anniversary, [it’s] so important.”

A royal source told The Telegraph: “It will be a deeply personal pilgrimage for The King – paying tribute both as man and monarch.”

More than a million people, mostly Jews but also Poles, Soviet prisoners of war and other nationalities, were murdered by the Nazis at Auschwitz-Birkenau during the Second World War as part of the Holocaust in which six million Jewish men, women and children were killed.

The ceremony will be held in front of the infamous gates of the former Nazi concentration camp, which had the words Arbeit Macht Frei – “work sets you free” – above it.

Auschwitz survivors will address the invited guests who are expected to include France’s President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Spain’s King Philip VI and Queen Letizia.