Kate Middleton makes ‘return’ as she issues first major update on project since cancer diagnosis
The video on mental health was produced by the Prince and Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales has made a tentative return alongside Prince William by issuing her first project update since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
Kate, 41, did so on Mental Health Awareness Week in a joint post with the Prince of Wales highlighting the psychological struggles young farmers can face.
The couple wrote on X (Twitter) via the Kensington Royal account: “This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we’ve brought together the inspirational Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the brilliant Farmer Will for a very special film.
“Spending a day together on Sam’s farm in Hereford they chatted about mental health in the farming community, finding support and the Duchy of Cornwall’s Mental Health Strategy.”
While the Princess does not personally appear in the video, which can be viewed in full on YouTube, it was produced by both herself and William.
It is believed that work on the farming project began before her current illness.
The post comes after the Princess last addressed the public in a poignant video where she asked for space and privacy as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.
The revelation came in March following a period of intense scrutiny about her whereabouts after she took a break from public duty for planned abdominal surgery in January.
While her condition was not believed to be cancerous at the time, the disease was later discovered.
She explained that it took time to appropriately explain the situation to her and Prince William’s three young children – George, 10, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six.
Kate’s tentative return to work comes after King Charles, 75, who also has cancer, began public-facing duties again at the end of last month.
Despite reports that he would be undertaking a reduced summer schedule, just last week the Monarch undertook five engagements in the space of 48 hours.
He has been so busy that he cited his packed schedule as his reason for being unable to meet with Prince Harry on his brief visit to the UK this month.
However, Queen Camilla has has warned the King not to overdo it despite his desire to return to normality.
Kate was last seen in public on Christmas Day when she attended the church service on the Sandringham Estate, as is tradition, with her family.
She is not currently expected to attend any public-facing events in the near future, including the society wedding of the year between the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on 7 June.
William, however, will be in attendance at the 400-strong guestlist celebration and is reported to be serving as an usher.
Hugh Grosvenor is a close friend of both William and Prince Harry and is Prince Archie’s godfather.
But Harry will reportedly not attend Grosvenor’s big day to avoid overshadowing the event amid reports of increased tensions between him and his family.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies