Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales has made a tentative return alongside Prince William by issuing her first project update since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Kate, 41, did so on Mental Health Awareness Week in a joint post with the Prince of Wales highlighting the psychological struggles young farmers can face.

The couple wrote on X (Twitter) via the Kensington Royal account: “This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we’ve brought together the inspirational Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the brilliant Farmer Will for a very special film.

“Spending a day together on Sam’s farm in Hereford they chatted about mental health in the farming community, finding support and the Duchy of Cornwall’s Mental Health Strategy.”

While the Princess does not personally appear in the video, which can be viewed in full on YouTube, it was produced by both herself and William.

It is believed that work on the farming project began before her current illness.

The post comes after the Princess last addressed the public in a poignant video where she asked for space and privacy as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.

The revelation came in March following a period of intense scrutiny about her whereabouts after she took a break from public duty for planned abdominal surgery in January.

Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in a moving video ( Independent TV )

While her condition was not believed to be cancerous at the time, the disease was later discovered.

She explained that it took time to appropriately explain the situation to her and Prince William’s three young children – George, 10, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six.

Kate’s tentative return to work comes after King Charles, 75, who also has cancer, began public-facing duties again at the end of last month.

Despite reports that he would be undertaking a reduced summer schedule, just last week the Monarch undertook five engagements in the space of 48 hours.

He has been so busy that he cited his packed schedule as his reason for being unable to meet with Prince Harry on his brief visit to the UK this month.

However, Queen Camilla has has warned the King not to overdo it despite his desire to return to normality.

King Charles made a surprise appearance at the Royal Opera House last week ( Getty )

Kate was last seen in public on Christmas Day when she attended the church service on the Sandringham Estate, as is tradition, with her family.

She is not currently expected to attend any public-facing events in the near future, including the society wedding of the year between the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on 7 June.

William, however, will be in attendance at the 400-strong guestlist celebration and is reported to be serving as an usher.

Prince Wiliam will not be joined by King Charles or Kate Middleton at the so-called society wedding of the year as they continue their cancer treatments ( Chris Jackson/Getty Images )

Hugh Grosvenor is a close friend of both William and Prince Harry and is Prince Archie’s godfather.

But Harry will reportedly not attend Grosvenor’s big day to avoid overshadowing the event amid reports of increased tensions between him and his family.