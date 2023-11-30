Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales dazzled at the Royal Variety Performance tonight as she and Prince William brushed off the fallout from the royal race row after the publication of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.

Kate Middleton stunned in a blue Toteme gown with long, dramatic sleeves, which she paired with a glittering necklace and matching bracelets, as well as an embellished clutch bag.

She was joined on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall by Prince William, putting on a united front as they held hands outside the event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall (PA Wire)

It is their first public appearance since royal reporter Scobie’s book Endgame hit shelves on Tuesday. While the book promised to be a tell-all exploration of the modern royal family, it was the Dutch-language translation which made the biggest splash.

Copies of Scobie’s book were pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after they were found to have named two members of the royal family alleged to have raised “concerns” about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son.

The allegations were first raised in Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. At the time, the couple claimed it was one senior royal involved, who they chose not to name.

Kate and William arrived at the event (PA)

However, a Dutch translation of Scobie’s new book appeared to name not one, but two senior royals who supposedly made such comments. Endgame claims the names were discussed in letters exchanged between the Duchess of Sussex and the King.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan took the decision to name the pair on his TalkTV show on Wednesday night, saying the British public had a right to know as Dutch readers were aware of their identities. The Independent has chosen not to identify the royals named.

Following the fallout over Endgame, Scobie denied naming the “racist royals” in his book, blaming it on a “translation error”. However, this was challenged by Morgan, who asked: “How exactly do you mistranslate a name?”

Attending the Royal Variety performance on Monday, William and Kate had a business-as-usual approach as they met 95-year-old Daphne Selfe, the world’s oldest supermodel, as well as ‘Allo ‘Allo star Vicki Michelle.

Meeting at the entrance to the venue, Absolutely Fabulous actress Selfe said that the princess was tall, and Kate laughed: “I have high heels on, I’m cheating.”

Smiling, William added: “I don’t have high heels on, not yet.”

Kate stunned in a blue Safiyaa gown (PA)

Commenting on the cold temperatures in the entrance hall, William told Selfe: “They left you in the coldest part of the building, I’m sorry about that.”

He asked her when she retired, to which the model said she hadn’t. The Prince, appearing surprised, responded: “Oh, you’re still going? That’s amazing.”

Selfe wore a silver dress patterned with roses and finished with red feather cuffs, which Kate complimented. She said: “Hello Daphne, I love your outfit. She looks fantastic.”

The pair met supermodel Daphne Selfe (PA)

The couple stood for the National Anthem alongside Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden (PA)

Ahead of the performance, Kate was presented with a bouquet of flowers. She was joined by the Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, who is on an official visit to the UK, and who also received a bouquet containing campanulas, the national flower of her home country.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales walked into their golden box, they received a standing ovation. The couple then stood for the National Anthem alongside Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel.

The 2023 Royal Variety Performance was hosted by Bradley Walsh, with Cher performing as the headline act. It will air on ITV in December.